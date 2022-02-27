San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (41-20) are at home in Southwest Division play against the San Antonio Spurs (24-36) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

  • The Grizzlies record just 1.4 more points per game (113.8) than the Spurs allow (112.4).
  • Memphis is 33-6 when scoring more than 112.4 points.
  • When San Antonio gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 18-10.
  • The Spurs score an average of 112.6 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 109.1 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
  • San Antonio has put together a 19-14 record in games it scores more than 109.1 points.
  • Memphis is 33-6 when it gives up fewer than 112.6 points.
  • The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank ninth.
  • The Grizzlies average 14 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Spurs by 2.9 rebounds per contest.
  • The Spurs are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 26.1 points per game along with 6.7 assists.
  • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.9 PPG average.
  • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
  • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray's points (20.1 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.2 rebounds, 13.4 points and 2.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Doug McDermott makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
  • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.8 per game.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88), left wing Taylor Hall (71), and defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) looks for a pass as Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) defend during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
USATSI_17463590
College Basketball

How to Watch Long Beach State at UC Irvine

By Frank Urbina
3 hours ago
Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Joel Murray (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 hours ago
Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Joel Murray (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Long Beach State vs. UC Irvine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy