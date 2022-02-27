San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (41-20) are at home in Southwest Division play against the San Antonio Spurs (24-36) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Spurs
- The Grizzlies record just 1.4 more points per game (113.8) than the Spurs allow (112.4).
- Memphis is 33-6 when scoring more than 112.4 points.
- When San Antonio gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 18-10.
- The Spurs score an average of 112.6 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 109.1 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 19-14 record in games it scores more than 109.1 points.
- Memphis is 33-6 when it gives up fewer than 112.6 points.
- The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank ninth.
- The Grizzlies average 14 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Spurs by 2.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Spurs are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 26.1 points per game along with 6.7 assists.
- Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.9 PPG average.
- The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray's points (20.1 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
- Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.2 rebounds, 13.4 points and 2.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
- Doug McDermott makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.8 per game.
How To Watch
February
28
2022
San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)