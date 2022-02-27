San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

Feb 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (41-20) are at home in Southwest Division play against the San Antonio Spurs (24-36) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

The Grizzlies record just 1.4 more points per game (113.8) than the Spurs allow (112.4).

Memphis is 33-6 when scoring more than 112.4 points.

When San Antonio gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 18-10.

The Spurs score an average of 112.6 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 109.1 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 19-14 record in games it scores more than 109.1 points.

Memphis is 33-6 when it gives up fewer than 112.6 points.

The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank ninth.

The Grizzlies average 14 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Spurs by 2.9 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 26.1 points per game along with 6.7 assists.

Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.9 PPG average.

The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

