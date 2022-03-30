Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) spins toward the basket as Indiana Pacers forward-guard Oshae Brissett (12) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (53-23) take a five-game winning streak into a road matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (31-44), winners of four straight. The contest starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Grizzlies

  • The 115.4 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 2.1 more points than the Spurs give up (113.3).
  • When Memphis scores more than 113.3 points, it is 42-5.
  • San Antonio has a 24-17 record when giving up fewer than 115.4 points.
  • The Spurs' 113 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 109.1 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 109.1 points, San Antonio is 24-17.
  • Memphis is 41-6 when it allows fewer than 113 points.
  • This season, the Grizzlies have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.
  • In games Memphis shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 34-1 overall.
  • The Spurs have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
  • San Antonio has compiled a 21-18 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.1% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 27.6 points per game to go with 6.7 assists.
  • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 10 boards per game in addition to his 7.1 PPG average.
  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of three shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray's points (21 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Keldon Johnson averages two three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
  • Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Rockets

W 122-98

Away

3/23/2022

Nets

W 132-120

Home

3/24/2022

Pacers

W 133-103

Home

3/26/2022

Bucks

W 127-102

Home

3/28/2022

Warriors

W 123-95

Home

3/30/2022

Spurs

-

Away

4/1/2022

Suns

-

Home

4/5/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/7/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

4/9/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

4/10/2022

Celtics

-

Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Pelicans

L 124-91

Home

3/20/2022

Warriors

W 110-108

Away

3/23/2022

Trail Blazers

W 133-96

Away

3/26/2022

Pelicans

W 107-103

Away

3/28/2022

Rockets

W 123-120

Away

3/30/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

4/1/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/3/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/5/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

4/7/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

4/9/2022

Warriors

-

Home

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
