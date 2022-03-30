Mar 24, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) spins toward the basket as Indiana Pacers forward-guard Oshae Brissett (12) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (53-23) take a five-game winning streak into a road matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (31-44), winners of four straight. The contest starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Grizzlies

The 115.4 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 2.1 more points than the Spurs give up (113.3).

When Memphis scores more than 113.3 points, it is 42-5.

San Antonio has a 24-17 record when giving up fewer than 115.4 points.

The Spurs' 113 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 109.1 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.1 points, San Antonio is 24-17.

Memphis is 41-6 when it allows fewer than 113 points.

This season, the Grizzlies have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.

In games Memphis shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 34-1 overall.

The Spurs have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

San Antonio has compiled a 21-18 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.1% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 27.6 points per game to go with 6.7 assists.

Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 10 boards per game in addition to his 7.1 PPG average.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of three shots per game from beyond the arc.

De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray's points (21 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Keldon Johnson averages two three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.

Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 Rockets W 122-98 Away 3/23/2022 Nets W 132-120 Home 3/24/2022 Pacers W 133-103 Home 3/26/2022 Bucks W 127-102 Home 3/28/2022 Warriors W 123-95 Home 3/30/2022 Spurs - Away 4/1/2022 Suns - Home 4/5/2022 Jazz - Away 4/7/2022 Nuggets - Away 4/9/2022 Pelicans - Home 4/10/2022 Celtics - Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule