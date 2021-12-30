San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Dec 23, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) attempts a attempts a three point shot over Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (22-13) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (14-19) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at AT&T Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Heat

The Spurs put up 111.5 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 103.4 the Heat give up.

San Antonio is 11-14 when scoring more than 103.4 points.

When Miami gives up fewer than 111.5 points, it is 19-7.

The Heat's 107.4 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 109.8 the Spurs allow.

Miami has put together a 15-2 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

San Antonio is 9-4 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.

This season, the Spurs have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.

San Antonio has an 11-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Heat have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Spurs have averaged.

Miami is 16-3 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 17.8 points and distributing 8.8 assists.

San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 8.5 boards per game in addition to his 12.0 PPG average.

Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 20.6 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game to his scoring output.

Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.2 per game.

Duncan Robinson hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.

Miami's leader in steals is Lowry with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin with 0.6 per game.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Kings L 121-114 Away 12/20/2021 Clippers W 116-92 Away 12/23/2021 Lakers W 138-110 Away 12/26/2021 Pistons W 144-109 Home 12/27/2021 Jazz L 110-104 Home 12/29/2021 Heat - Home 12/31/2021 Grizzlies - Away 1/1/2022 Pistons - Away 1/4/2022 Raptors - Away 1/5/2022 Celtics - Away 1/7/2022 76ers - Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule