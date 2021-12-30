San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 23, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) attempts a attempts a three point shot over Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 23, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) attempts a attempts a three point shot over Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (22-13) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (14-19) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at AT&T Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Heat

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Heat

    • The Spurs put up 111.5 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 103.4 the Heat give up.
    • San Antonio is 11-14 when scoring more than 103.4 points.
    • When Miami gives up fewer than 111.5 points, it is 19-7.
    • The Heat's 107.4 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 109.8 the Spurs allow.
    • Miami has put together a 15-2 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
    • San Antonio is 9-4 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
    • This season, the Spurs have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.
    • San Antonio has an 11-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
    • The Heat have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Spurs have averaged.
    • Miami is 16-3 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 17.8 points and distributing 8.8 assists.
    • San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 8.5 boards per game in addition to his 12.0 PPG average.
    • Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 20.6 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.2 per game.
    • Duncan Robinson hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
    • Miami's leader in steals is Lowry with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin with 0.6 per game.

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/19/2021

    Kings

    L 121-114

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Clippers

    W 116-92

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Lakers

    W 138-110

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Pistons

    W 144-109

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Jazz

    L 110-104

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    76ers

    -

    Away

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/19/2021

    Pistons

    L 100-90

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pacers

    W 125-96

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Pistons

    W 115-112

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Magic

    W 93-83

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Wizards

    W 119-112

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Kings

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Suns

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Kraken

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Seattle Kraken vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) looks on after a goal by the Ottawa Senators in the second period at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    1 minute ago
    jazz donovan mitchell
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) shoots the ball as Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) and small forward Tony Snell (17) defend during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    1 minute ago
    images-2
    entertainment

    How to Watch Food Paradise

    1 minute ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) attempts a attempts a three point shot over Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) attempts a attempts a three point shot over Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy