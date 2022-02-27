San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Feb 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (39-21) take on the San Antonio Spurs (24-36) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -12.5 221.5 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Spurs

The Heat average only 3.4 fewer points per game (109.0) than the Spurs allow (112.4).

Miami has a 23-3 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.

San Antonio has a 15-6 record when giving up fewer than 109.0 points.

The Spurs' 112.6 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 104.4 the Heat allow.

San Antonio is 19-23 when it scores more than 104.4 points.

Miami has a 36-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.6 points.

The Heat are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at ninth.

The Heat average 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Spurs grab per game (11.1).

The Heat are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank sixth.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.8 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Caleb Martin, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch