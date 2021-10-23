San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Oct 19, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) battle for possession of the ball in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (1-1) take on the Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) at AT&T Center on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Bucks

Last year, the Bucks averaged 7.3 more points per game (120.1) than the Spurs allowed (112.8).

Milwaukee had a 37-15 record last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.

San Antonio had a 30-19 record last season when giving up fewer than 120.1 points.

The Spurs scored an average of 111.1 points per game last year, only 3.1 fewer points than the 114.2 the Bucks allowed to opponents.

San Antonio put together a 19-8 record last season in games it scored more than 114.2 points.

Milwaukee's record was 27-3 when it gave up fewer than 111.1 points last season.

The Bucks shot 48.7% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Spurs allowed to opponents.

Milwaukee had a 33-11 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Spurs shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points above the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Bucks averaged.

San Antonio compiled a 23-18 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 28.1 points and 11.0 rebounds per game last season.

Jrue Holiday averaged 6.1 assists per game to go with his 17.7 PPG scoring average.

Khris Middleton hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Holiday averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Brook Lopez collected 1.5 blocks per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.

Jakob Poeltl averaged 7.9 boards per game in addition to his 8.6 PPG average.

Bryn Forbes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.

Murray averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Poeltl compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/19/2021 Nets W 127-104 Home 10/21/2021 Heat L 137-95 Away 10/23/2021 Spurs - Away 10/25/2021 Pacers - Away 10/27/2021 Timberwolves - Home 10/30/2021 Spurs - Home 10/31/2021 Jazz - Home 11/2/2021 Pistons - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule