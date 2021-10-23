San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 19, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) battle for possession of the ball in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 19, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) battle for possession of the ball in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (1-1) take on the Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) at AT&T Center on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Bucks

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Bucks

    • Last year, the Bucks averaged 7.3 more points per game (120.1) than the Spurs allowed (112.8).
    • Milwaukee had a 37-15 record last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.
    • San Antonio had a 30-19 record last season when giving up fewer than 120.1 points.
    • The Spurs scored an average of 111.1 points per game last year, only 3.1 fewer points than the 114.2 the Bucks allowed to opponents.
    • San Antonio put together a 19-8 record last season in games it scored more than 114.2 points.
    • Milwaukee's record was 27-3 when it gave up fewer than 111.1 points last season.
    • The Bucks shot 48.7% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Spurs allowed to opponents.
    • Milwaukee had a 33-11 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.2% from the field.
    • The Spurs shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points above the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Bucks averaged.
    • San Antonio compiled a 23-18 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 28.1 points and 11.0 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jrue Holiday averaged 6.1 assists per game to go with his 17.7 PPG scoring average.
    • Khris Middleton hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Holiday averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Brook Lopez collected 1.5 blocks per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jakob Poeltl averaged 7.9 boards per game in addition to his 8.6 PPG average.
    • Bryn Forbes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Murray averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Poeltl compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/19/2021

    Nets

    W 127-104

    Home

    10/21/2021

    Heat

    L 137-95

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Magic

    W 123-97

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Nuggets

    L 102-96

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 19, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) battle for possession of the ball in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13327697
    College Football

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Sacramento State

    31 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Purdue at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16999702
    NHL

    How to Watch New York Islanders at Arizona Coyotes

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) going to the basket during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends during the game at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends during the game at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates his basket and a trip to the free-throw line with forward Anthony Edwards (1) in front of Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy