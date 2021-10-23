San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (1-1) take on the Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) at AT&T Center on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Bucks
- Last year, the Bucks averaged 7.3 more points per game (120.1) than the Spurs allowed (112.8).
- Milwaukee had a 37-15 record last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.
- San Antonio had a 30-19 record last season when giving up fewer than 120.1 points.
- The Spurs scored an average of 111.1 points per game last year, only 3.1 fewer points than the 114.2 the Bucks allowed to opponents.
- San Antonio put together a 19-8 record last season in games it scored more than 114.2 points.
- Milwaukee's record was 27-3 when it gave up fewer than 111.1 points last season.
- The Bucks shot 48.7% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Spurs allowed to opponents.
- Milwaukee had a 33-11 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Spurs shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points above the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Bucks averaged.
- San Antonio compiled a 23-18 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 28.1 points and 11.0 rebounds per game last season.
- Jrue Holiday averaged 6.1 assists per game to go with his 17.7 PPG scoring average.
- Khris Middleton hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Holiday averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Brook Lopez collected 1.5 blocks per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.
- Jakob Poeltl averaged 7.9 boards per game in addition to his 8.6 PPG average.
- Bryn Forbes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Murray averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Poeltl compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/19/2021
Nets
W 127-104
Home
10/21/2021
Heat
L 137-95
Away
10/23/2021
Spurs
-
Away
10/25/2021
Pacers
-
Away
10/27/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
10/30/2021
Spurs
-
Home
10/31/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/2/2021
Pistons
-
Away
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Magic
W 123-97
Home
10/22/2021
Nuggets
L 102-96
Away
10/23/2021
Bucks
-
Home
10/26/2021
Lakers
-
Home
10/28/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
10/30/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/1/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/3/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
