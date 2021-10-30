San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (1-4) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Betting Information for Spurs vs. Bucks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-7
223.5 points
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Spurs
- The 114.0 points per game the Bucks put up are only 4.2 more points than the Spurs give up (109.8).
- Milwaukee is 3-0 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
- San Antonio has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 114.0 points.
- The Spurs put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (114.8).
- When it scores more than 114.8 points, San Antonio is 1-1.
- Milwaukee has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.
- The Bucks are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 17th.
- The Bucks average 9 offensive boards per game, 2.4 rebounds fewer than the Spurs.
- The Bucks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank seventh.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 27.6 points, 11.6 boards and 6.6 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Middleton leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray scores 16.8 points and tacks on 8.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 11.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.6 points and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.
- Doug McDermott is dependable from distance and leads the Spurs with 2.5 made threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.4 per game).
How To Watch
