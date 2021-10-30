San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (1-4) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7 223.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Spurs

The 114.0 points per game the Bucks put up are only 4.2 more points than the Spurs give up (109.8).

Milwaukee is 3-0 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

San Antonio has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 114.0 points.

The Spurs put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (114.8).

When it scores more than 114.8 points, San Antonio is 1-1.

Milwaukee has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.

The Bucks are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 17th.

The Bucks average 9 offensive boards per game, 2.4 rebounds fewer than the Spurs.

The Bucks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank seventh.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 27.6 points, 11.6 boards and 6.6 assists per game.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Middleton leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch