San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    October 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (1-4) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Bucks

    Betting Information for Spurs vs. Bucks

    Bucks vs Spurs Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -7

    223.5 points

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Spurs

    • The 114.0 points per game the Bucks put up are only 4.2 more points than the Spurs give up (109.8).
    • Milwaukee is 3-0 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
    • San Antonio has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 114.0 points.
    • The Spurs put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (114.8).
    • When it scores more than 114.8 points, San Antonio is 1-1.
    • Milwaukee has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.
    • The Bucks are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 17th.
    • The Bucks average 9 offensive boards per game, 2.4 rebounds fewer than the Spurs.
    • The Bucks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank seventh.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 27.6 points, 11.6 boards and 6.6 assists per game.
    • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Middleton leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray scores 16.8 points and tacks on 8.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 11.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.6 points and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.
    • Doug McDermott is dependable from distance and leads the Spurs with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.4 per game).

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

