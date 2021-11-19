Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) shoots for three over Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (4-10) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-9) after losing three straight road games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Timberwolves

    Betting Information for Spurs vs. Timberwolves

    Timberwolves vs Spurs Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Timberwolves

    -2

    218.5 points

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Spurs

    • The Timberwolves put up 5.2 fewer points per game (104.1) than the Spurs allow (109.3).
    • Minnesota has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 109.3 points.
    • San Antonio is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 104.1 points.
    • The Spurs average just 1.0 more point per game (108.4) than the Timberwolves give up (107.4).
    • When it scores more than 107.4 points, San Antonio is 2-5.
    • Minnesota has a 5-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.
    • The Timberwolves are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 27th.
    • The Timberwolves average 12.9 offensive boards per game, more than the Spurs by 3.9 rebounds per contest.
    • The Spurs are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at second.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 23.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
    • Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 5.6 assists per game to go with his 17.8 PPG scoring average.
    • The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Towns, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
    • The Minnesota leader in both steals and blocks is Towns, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 1.1 rejections per game.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 18.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
    • Doug McDermott knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
    • Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Drew Eubanks (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

