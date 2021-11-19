Publish date:
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (4-10) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-9) after losing three straight road games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Betting Information for Spurs vs. Timberwolves
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Timberwolves
-2
218.5 points
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Spurs
- The Timberwolves put up 5.2 fewer points per game (104.1) than the Spurs allow (109.3).
- Minnesota has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 109.3 points.
- San Antonio is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 104.1 points.
- The Spurs average just 1.0 more point per game (108.4) than the Timberwolves give up (107.4).
- When it scores more than 107.4 points, San Antonio is 2-5.
- Minnesota has a 5-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Timberwolves are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 27th.
- The Timberwolves average 12.9 offensive boards per game, more than the Spurs by 3.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Spurs are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at second.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 23.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
- Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 5.6 assists per game to go with his 17.8 PPG scoring average.
- The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Towns, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
- The Minnesota leader in both steals and blocks is Towns, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 1.1 rejections per game.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 18.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
- Doug McDermott knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
- Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Drew Eubanks (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
