The San Antonio Spurs (26-42) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-30) at AT&T Center on Monday, March 14, 2022. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Timberwolves

The Timberwolves average 114.6 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 112.9 the Spurs give up.

Minnesota has a 28-10 record when putting up more than 112.9 points.

San Antonio has a 21-12 record when allowing fewer than 114.6 points.

The Spurs' 112.5 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 111.6 the Timberwolves give up.

When it scores more than 111.6 points, San Antonio is 20-12.

Minnesota has a 27-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.5 points.

The Timberwolves are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Minnesota has a 23-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Spurs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (45.2%).

San Antonio has put together a 19-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 24.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dispensing 7.2 assists per game while scoring 18.8 PPG.

Malik Beasley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

Anthony Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs' Dejounte Murray averages enough points (20.7 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 9.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.5 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game.

Doug McDermott is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.7 per game).

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Trail Blazers W 135-121 Home 3/7/2022 Trail Blazers W 124-81 Home 3/9/2022 Thunder W 132-102 Home 3/11/2022 Magic L 118-110 Away 3/12/2022 Heat W 113-104 Away 3/14/2022 Spurs - Away 3/16/2022 Lakers - Home 3/19/2022 Bucks - Home 3/21/2022 Mavericks - Away 3/23/2022 Suns - Home 3/25/2022 Mavericks - Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule