San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (33-45) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (45-34) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Spurs
- The Timberwolves record 115.8 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 113.0 the Spurs give up.
- When Minnesota puts up more than 113.0 points, it is 31-12.
- San Antonio is 27-18 when allowing fewer than 115.8 points.
- The Spurs score an average of 113.2 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 112.8 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 24-11 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.
- Minnesota is 29-9 when it allows fewer than 113.2 points.
- The Spurs are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 13th.
- The Timberwolves' 11.3 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.1 more rebounds than the Spurs grab per game (11.2).
- The Spurs are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at fifth.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 6.9 per game while also scoring 17.8 points per contest.
- Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray's points (21.2 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
- Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 9.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 13.4 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
- Keldon Johnson is the top shooter from deep for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.8 per game.
How To Watch
