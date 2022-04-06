San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball between San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and guard Josh Richardson (7) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (33-45) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (45-34) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Timberwolves

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Spurs

  • The Timberwolves record 115.8 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 113.0 the Spurs give up.
  • When Minnesota puts up more than 113.0 points, it is 31-12.
  • San Antonio is 27-18 when allowing fewer than 115.8 points.
  • The Spurs score an average of 113.2 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 112.8 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
  • San Antonio has put together a 24-11 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.
  • Minnesota is 29-9 when it allows fewer than 113.2 points.
  • The Spurs are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 13th.
  • The Timberwolves' 11.3 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.1 more rebounds than the Spurs grab per game (11.2).
  • The Spurs are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at fifth.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 6.9 per game while also scoring 17.8 points per contest.
  • Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray's points (21.2 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 9.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 13.4 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
  • Keldon Johnson is the top shooter from deep for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.8 per game.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
