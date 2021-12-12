San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Southwest Division opponents meet when the San Antonio Spurs (9-16) host the New Orleans Pelicans (8-20) at AT&T Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Pelicans

The Spurs put up 108.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 109.8 the Pelicans give up.

San Antonio has a 6-5 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

New Orleans is 8-5 when giving up fewer than 108.4 points.

The Pelicans put up an average of 103.9 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 109.1 the Spurs allow.

New Orleans has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 109.1 points.

San Antonio has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.9 points.

The Spurs are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Pelicans allow to opponents.

San Antonio has a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Pelicans' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

New Orleans has compiled a 2-3 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 18.4 points per game along with 8.3 assists.

Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.9 boards in each contest while scoring 11.8 points per game.

Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram collects 22.7 points and tacks on 4.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 11.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 18.8 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.

Devonte' Graham knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Warriors W 112-107 Away 12/6/2021 Suns L 108-104 Away 12/7/2021 Knicks L 121-109 Home 12/9/2021 Nuggets W 123-111 Home 12/11/2021 Nuggets L 127-112 Home 12/12/2021 Pelicans - Home 12/15/2021 Hornets - Home 12/17/2021 Jazz - Away 12/19/2021 Kings - Away 12/20/2021 Clippers - Away 12/23/2021 Lakers - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule