San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (27-43) are at home in Southwest Division action against the New Orleans Pelicans (28-41) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Pelicans

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Pelicans

  • The Spurs average just 2.8 more points per game (113.0) than the Pelicans give up (110.2).
  • When San Antonio puts up more than 110.2 points, it is 21-15.
  • New Orleans is 26-16 when giving up fewer than 113.0 points.
  • The Pelicans score an average of 108.3 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 113.6 the Spurs give up to opponents.
  • New Orleans is 12-7 when it scores more than 113.6 points.
  • San Antonio has a 16-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Spurs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Pelicans allow to opponents.
  • San Antonio has a 19-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Pelicans are shooting 45.4% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 47.0% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.
  • New Orleans has compiled a 15-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.9 points per game to go with 9.4 assists.
  • Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, grabbing 9.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.7 points a contest.
  • The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
  • The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram's points (22.8 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
  • Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 11.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.9 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
  • Devonte' Graham averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
  • Herbert Jones (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Raptors

L 119-104

Home

3/11/2022

Jazz

W 104-102

Home

3/12/2022

Pacers

L 119-108

Home

3/14/2022

Timberwolves

L 149-139

Home

3/16/2022

Thunder

W 122-120

Home

3/18/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/20/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/23/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/26/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/28/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/30/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/8/2022

Grizzlies

L 132-111

Away

3/9/2022

Magic

L 108-102

Home

3/11/2022

Hornets

L 142-120

Home

3/13/2022

Rockets

W 130-105

Home

3/15/2022

Suns

L 131-115

Home

3/18/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/20/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/21/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/24/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/26/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/27/2022

Lakers

-

Home

How To Watch

March
18
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

