San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Mar 16, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (27-43) are at home in Southwest Division action against the New Orleans Pelicans (28-41) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Pelicans

The Spurs average just 2.8 more points per game (113.0) than the Pelicans give up (110.2).

When San Antonio puts up more than 110.2 points, it is 21-15.

New Orleans is 26-16 when giving up fewer than 113.0 points.

The Pelicans score an average of 108.3 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 113.6 the Spurs give up to opponents.

New Orleans is 12-7 when it scores more than 113.6 points.

San Antonio has a 16-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.

The Spurs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Pelicans allow to opponents.

San Antonio has a 19-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Pelicans are shooting 45.4% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 47.0% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans has compiled a 15-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.9 points per game to go with 9.4 assists.

Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, grabbing 9.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.7 points a contest.

The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram's points (22.8 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.

Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 11.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.9 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.

Devonte' Graham averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.

Herbert Jones (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/9/2022 Raptors L 119-104 Home 3/11/2022 Jazz W 104-102 Home 3/12/2022 Pacers L 119-108 Home 3/14/2022 Timberwolves L 149-139 Home 3/16/2022 Thunder W 122-120 Home 3/18/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/20/2022 Warriors - Away 3/23/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 3/26/2022 Pelicans - Away 3/28/2022 Rockets - Away 3/30/2022 Grizzlies - Home

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule