San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

The New Orleans Pelicans (31-42) are at home in Southwest Division play against the San Antonio Spurs (29-44) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -6.5 232.5 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Spurs

The 108.8 points per game the Pelicans record are the same as the Spurs allow.

When New Orleans totals more than 113.4 points, it is 15-7.

San Antonio has an 18-6 record when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.

The Spurs put up an average of 112.9 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 109.8 the Pelicans allow.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, San Antonio is 23-17.

New Orleans is 29-17 when it gives up fewer than 112.9 points.

The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 10th.

The Pelicans pull down 11.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Spurs average (11.2).

The Spurs are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at third.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pelicans is Jonas Valanciunas, who averages 18.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Devonte' Graham leads New Orleans in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 12.6 points per contest.

The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Graham, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

