San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (31-42) are at home in Southwest Division play against the San Antonio Spurs (29-44) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
Arena: Smoothie King Center
Betting Information for Spurs vs. Pelicans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pelicans
-6.5
232.5 points
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Spurs
- The 108.8 points per game the Pelicans record are the same as the Spurs allow.
- When New Orleans totals more than 113.4 points, it is 15-7.
- San Antonio has an 18-6 record when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Spurs put up an average of 112.9 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 109.8 the Pelicans allow.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, San Antonio is 23-17.
- New Orleans is 29-17 when it gives up fewer than 112.9 points.
- The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 10th.
- The Pelicans pull down 11.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Spurs average (11.2).
- The Spurs are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at third.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pelicans is Jonas Valanciunas, who averages 18.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham leads New Orleans in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 12.6 points per contest.
- The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Graham, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The Spurs' Dejounte Murray racks up enough points (20.9 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
- Keldon Johnson hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
- Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
