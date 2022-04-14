San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) go for the ball during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs will be facing off for one of the final playoff spots in the Western Conference in an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup on Wednesday at 9:30 PM. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Pelicans

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Spurs

  • The Pelicans average 109.3 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 113.0 the Spurs give up.
  • When New Orleans scores more than 113.0 points, it is 20-8.
  • When San Antonio gives up fewer than 109.3 points, it is 22-8.
  • The Spurs score an average of 113.2 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 110.3 the Pelicans give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 110.3 points, San Antonio is 26-18.
  • New Orleans' record is 35-20 when it allows fewer than 113.2 points.
  • The Spurs are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 11th.
  • The Pelicans average 12 offensive boards per game, more than the Spurs by 1.0 rebound per contest.
  • The Spurs are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at third.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pelicans is Jonas Valanciunas, who puts up 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
  • New Orleans' best passer is Devonte' Graham, who averages 4.2 assists per game to go with his 11.9 PPG scoring average.
  • Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray's points (21.1 per game) and assists (9.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Keldon Johnson is consistent from deep and leads the Spurs with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Stats and Ranks

Pelicans RankPelicans StatSpurs StatSpurs Rank

22nd

45.7

Field Goal %

46.7

13th

23rd

47.1

Field Goal % Allowed

46.6

19th

13th

2047

Assists

2289

2nd

18th

1089

Turnovers

1009

6th

7th

680

Steals

626

11th

26th

328

Blocks

403

10th

How To Watch

April
13
2022

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

