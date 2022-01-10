San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (19-21) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the San Antonio Spurs (15-24) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Spurs vs. Knicks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Knicks
-6.5
212.5 points
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Spurs
- The 104.0 points per game the Knicks record are 6.9 fewer points than the Spurs allow (110.9).
- When New York scores more than 110.9 points, it is 7-2.
- When San Antonio gives up fewer than 104.0 points, it is 9-2.
- The Spurs' 110.9 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 105.3 the Knicks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 105.3 points, San Antonio is 11-14.
- New York's record is 17-8 when it gives up fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Knicks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at seventh.
- The Knicks' 10.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Spurs average per game (11.1).
- The Spurs are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at eighth.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.5 points, grabbing 10.1 boards and distributing 4.9 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The Spurs' Dejounte Murray puts up enough points (18.3 per game) and assists (9.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 8.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.4 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.
- Devin Vassell is reliable from three-point range and leads the Spurs with 1.7 made threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.4 per game).
