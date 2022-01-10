San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) battle for the ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (19-21) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the San Antonio Spurs (15-24) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -6.5 212.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Spurs

The 104.0 points per game the Knicks record are 6.9 fewer points than the Spurs allow (110.9).

When New York scores more than 110.9 points, it is 7-2.

When San Antonio gives up fewer than 104.0 points, it is 9-2.

The Spurs' 110.9 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 105.3 the Knicks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.3 points, San Antonio is 11-14.

New York's record is 17-8 when it gives up fewer than 110.9 points.

The Knicks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at seventh.

The Knicks' 10.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Spurs average per game (11.1).

The Spurs are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at eighth.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.5 points, grabbing 10.1 boards and distributing 4.9 assists per game.

Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch