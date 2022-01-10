San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) battle for the ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (19-21) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the San Antonio Spurs (15-24) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Knicks

  • Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Knicks

Knicks vs Spurs Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Knicks

-6.5

212.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Spurs

  • The 104.0 points per game the Knicks record are 6.9 fewer points than the Spurs allow (110.9).
  • When New York scores more than 110.9 points, it is 7-2.
  • When San Antonio gives up fewer than 104.0 points, it is 9-2.
  • The Spurs' 110.9 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 105.3 the Knicks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 105.3 points, San Antonio is 11-14.
  • New York's record is 17-8 when it gives up fewer than 110.9 points.
  • The Knicks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at seventh.
  • The Knicks' 10.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Spurs average per game (11.1).
  • The Spurs are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at eighth.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.5 points, grabbing 10.1 boards and distributing 4.9 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The Spurs' Dejounte Murray puts up enough points (18.3 per game) and assists (9.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 8.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.4 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.
  • Devin Vassell is reliable from three-point range and leads the Spurs with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.4 per game).

How To Watch

January
10
2022

San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

