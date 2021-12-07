San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

Dec 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) drives between Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14), Jae Crowder (99), and Deandre Ayton (22) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (11-12) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (8-14) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at AT&T Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Knicks

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Knicks

The Knicks score 106.5 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 107.7 the Spurs allow.

New York is 5-3 when scoring more than 107.7 points.

San Antonio has a 6-4 record when allowing fewer than 106.5 points.

The Spurs score an average of 107.5 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 107.3 the Knicks give up.

When it scores more than 107.3 points, San Antonio is 5-6.

New York is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 107.5 points.

This season, the Knicks have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 45.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.

In games New York shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 5-4 overall.

The Spurs are shooting 46.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 43.7% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio has put together a 6-9 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.7% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who puts up 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 19.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

Devin Vassell is reliable from three-point range and leads the Spurs with 1.8 made threes per game.

Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Derrick White (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Suns L 118-97 Home 11/27/2021 Hawks W 99-90 Away 11/30/2021 Nets L 112-110 Away 12/2/2021 Bulls L 119-115 Home 12/4/2021 Nuggets L 113-99 Home 12/7/2021 Spurs - Away 12/8/2021 Pacers - Away 12/10/2021 Raptors - Away 12/12/2021 Bucks - Home 12/14/2021 Warriors - Home 12/16/2021 Rockets - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule