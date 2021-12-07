San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (11-12) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (8-14) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at AT&T Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Knicks
- The Knicks score 106.5 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 107.7 the Spurs allow.
- New York is 5-3 when scoring more than 107.7 points.
- San Antonio has a 6-4 record when allowing fewer than 106.5 points.
- The Spurs score an average of 107.5 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 107.3 the Knicks give up.
- When it scores more than 107.3 points, San Antonio is 5-6.
- New York is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 107.5 points.
- This season, the Knicks have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 45.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.
- In games New York shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 5-4 overall.
- The Spurs are shooting 46.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 43.7% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
- San Antonio has put together a 6-9 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.7% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who puts up 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
- The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 19.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
- Devin Vassell is reliable from three-point range and leads the Spurs with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Derrick White (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Suns
L 118-97
Home
11/27/2021
Hawks
W 99-90
Away
11/30/2021
Nets
L 112-110
Away
12/2/2021
Bulls
L 119-115
Home
12/4/2021
Nuggets
L 113-99
Home
12/7/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/8/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/10/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/12/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/14/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/16/2021
Rockets
-
Away
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Celtics
W 96-88
Home
11/29/2021
Wizards
W 116-99
Home
12/2/2021
Trail Blazers
W 114-83
Away
12/4/2021
Warriors
W 112-107
Away
12/6/2021
Suns
L 108-104
Away
12/7/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/9/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/11/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/12/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/15/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/17/2021
Jazz
-
Away