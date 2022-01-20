Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call in the second half of a 107-102 loss to Cleveland on Saturday at Paycom Center. thunder1

The San Antonio Spurs (16-28) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-29) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Thunder

The Spurs average only 2.9 more points per game (110.5) than the Thunder allow (107.6).

When San Antonio totals more than 107.6 points, it is 11-14.

When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 12-15.

The Thunder put up an average of 100.8 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 111.2 the Spurs allow.

When it scores more than 111.2 points, Oklahoma City is 4-1.

San Antonio's record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 100.8 points.

The Spurs make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

San Antonio is 11-12 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Thunder have shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.

Oklahoma City is 5-3 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 19.1 points per game to go with 8.8 assists.

Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.0 boards in each contest while scoring 12.4 points per game.

Keldon Johnson leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey puts up 7.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.7 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.

Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.2 per game).

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/10/2022 Knicks L 111-96 Away 1/12/2022 Rockets L 128-124 Home 1/14/2022 Cavaliers L 114-109 Home 1/15/2022 Clippers W 101-94 Home 1/17/2022 Suns L 121-107 Home 1/19/2022 Thunder - Home 1/21/2022 Nets - Home 1/23/2022 76ers - Home 1/25/2022 Rockets - Away 1/26/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/28/2022 Bulls - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule