Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call in the second half of a 107-102 loss to Cleveland on Saturday at Paycom Center. thunder1

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call in the second half of a 107-102 loss to Cleveland on Saturday at Paycom Center. thunder1

The San Antonio Spurs (16-28) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-29) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Thunder

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Thunder

  • The Spurs average only 2.9 more points per game (110.5) than the Thunder allow (107.6).
  • When San Antonio totals more than 107.6 points, it is 11-14.
  • When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 12-15.
  • The Thunder put up an average of 100.8 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 111.2 the Spurs allow.
  • When it scores more than 111.2 points, Oklahoma City is 4-1.
  • San Antonio's record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 100.8 points.
  • The Spurs make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • San Antonio is 11-12 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Thunder have shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.
  • Oklahoma City is 5-3 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 19.1 points per game to go with 8.8 assists.
  • Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.0 boards in each contest while scoring 12.4 points per game.
  • Keldon Johnson leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey puts up 7.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.7 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
  • Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.2 per game).

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/10/2022

Knicks

L 111-96

Away

1/12/2022

Rockets

L 128-124

Home

1/14/2022

Cavaliers

L 114-109

Home

1/15/2022

Clippers

W 101-94

Home

1/17/2022

Suns

L 121-107

Home

1/19/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/21/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/23/2022

76ers

-

Home

1/25/2022

Rockets

-

Away

1/26/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

1/28/2022

Bulls

-

Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Nuggets

L 99-95

Home

1/11/2022

Wizards

L 122-118

Away

1/13/2022

Nets

W 130-109

Away

1/15/2022

Cavaliers

L 107-102

Home

1/17/2022

Mavericks

L 104-102

Away

1/19/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/21/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/22/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

1/24/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/28/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/31/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17516139
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
1597183576278
entertainment

How to Watch Growing Belushi Season 2 Premiere

1 minute ago
81hkZt-iUbL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Chaos in Court Season 2 Premiere

1 minute ago
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call in the second half of a 107-102 loss to Cleveland on Saturday at Paycom Center. thunder1
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy