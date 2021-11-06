San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-6) battle the San Antonio Spurs (3-6) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Thunder

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Spurs

    • The Thunder score 9.9 fewer points per game (98.0) than the Spurs allow (107.9).
    • When San Antonio allows fewer than 98.0 points, it is 3-0.
    • The Spurs' 108.9 points per game are just 0.2 fewer points than the 109.1 the Thunder allow to opponents.
    • San Antonio has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 109.1 points.
    • Oklahoma City has a 1-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.9 points.
    • The Spurs are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 19th.
    • The Thunder average 9.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Spurs pull down per game (9.2).
    • The Spurs are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 25th.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in scoring, tallying 23.5 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
    • Oklahoma City's leading rebounder is Darius Bazley averaging 6.3 boards per game and its best passer is Josh Giddey and his 6.1 assists per game.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Giddey and Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Giddey leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray's points (18.4 per game) and assists (8.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
    • Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.9 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
    • Lonnie Walker IV is dependable from three-point range and leads the Spurs with 1.9 made threes per game.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.1 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

