The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-48) will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs (26-43) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at AT&T Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Thunder

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Thunder

The 112.9 points per game the Spurs put up are just 2.2 more points than the Thunder give up (110.7).

When San Antonio puts up more than 110.7 points, it is 20-15.

Oklahoma City is 16-21 when allowing fewer than 112.9 points.

The Thunder put up 10.7 fewer points per game (102.8) than the Spurs allow (113.5).

Oklahoma City has put together an 8-4 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.

San Antonio has a 12-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.8 points.

The Spurs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.

In games San Antonio shoots higher than 45.5% from the field, it is 19-17 overall.

The Thunder are shooting 42.4% from the field, 4.5% lower than the 46.9% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has an 8-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.8 points per game to go with 9.4 assists.

San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.1 boards per game in addition to his 13.6 PPG average.

Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.2 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and adds 5.8 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/7/2022 Lakers W 117-110 Home 3/9/2022 Raptors L 119-104 Home 3/11/2022 Jazz W 104-102 Home 3/12/2022 Pacers L 119-108 Home 3/14/2022 Timberwolves L 149-139 Home 3/16/2022 Thunder - Home 3/18/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/20/2022 Warriors - Away 3/23/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 3/26/2022 Pelicans - Away 3/28/2022 Rockets - Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule