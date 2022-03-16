Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 14, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-48) will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs (26-43) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at AT&T Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Thunder

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Thunder

  • The 112.9 points per game the Spurs put up are just 2.2 more points than the Thunder give up (110.7).
  • When San Antonio puts up more than 110.7 points, it is 20-15.
  • Oklahoma City is 16-21 when allowing fewer than 112.9 points.
  • The Thunder put up 10.7 fewer points per game (102.8) than the Spurs allow (113.5).
  • Oklahoma City has put together an 8-4 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.
  • San Antonio has a 12-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.8 points.
  • The Spurs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • In games San Antonio shoots higher than 45.5% from the field, it is 19-17 overall.
  • The Thunder are shooting 42.4% from the field, 4.5% lower than the 46.9% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has an 8-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.8 points per game to go with 9.4 assists.
  • San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.1 boards per game in addition to his 13.6 PPG average.
  • Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.2 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and adds 5.8 assists per game.
  • Luguentz Dort hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Lakers

W 117-110

Home

3/9/2022

Raptors

L 119-104

Home

3/11/2022

Jazz

W 104-102

Home

3/12/2022

Pacers

L 119-108

Home

3/14/2022

Timberwolves

L 149-139

Home

3/16/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/18/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/20/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/23/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/26/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/28/2022

Rockets

-

Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Jazz

L 116-103

Home

3/8/2022

Bucks

L 142-115

Home

3/9/2022

Timberwolves

L 132-102

Away

3/13/2022

Grizzlies

L 125-118

Home

3/14/2022

Hornets

L 134-116

Home

3/16/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/18/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/20/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/21/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/23/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/26/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
