How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-48) will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs (26-43) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at AT&T Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Thunder
- The 112.9 points per game the Spurs put up are just 2.2 more points than the Thunder give up (110.7).
- When San Antonio puts up more than 110.7 points, it is 20-15.
- Oklahoma City is 16-21 when allowing fewer than 112.9 points.
- The Thunder put up 10.7 fewer points per game (102.8) than the Spurs allow (113.5).
- Oklahoma City has put together an 8-4 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.
- San Antonio has a 12-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.8 points.
- The Spurs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- In games San Antonio shoots higher than 45.5% from the field, it is 19-17 overall.
- The Thunder are shooting 42.4% from the field, 4.5% lower than the 46.9% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Oklahoma City has an 8-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.8 points per game to go with 9.4 assists.
- San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.1 boards per game in addition to his 13.6 PPG average.
- Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.2 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and adds 5.8 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Lakers
W 117-110
Home
3/9/2022
Raptors
L 119-104
Home
3/11/2022
Jazz
W 104-102
Home
3/12/2022
Pacers
L 119-108
Home
3/14/2022
Timberwolves
L 149-139
Home
3/16/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/18/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/20/2022
Warriors
-
Away
3/23/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/26/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/28/2022
Rockets
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Jazz
L 116-103
Home
3/8/2022
Bucks
L 142-115
Home
3/9/2022
Timberwolves
L 132-102
Away
3/13/2022
Grizzlies
L 125-118
Home
3/14/2022
Hornets
L 134-116
Home
3/16/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/18/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/20/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/21/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/23/2022
Magic
-
Home
3/26/2022
Nuggets
-
Away