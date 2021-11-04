San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles around Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (2-7) will host the San Antonio Spurs (2-6) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 5, 2021. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Spurs

The Magic score 9.2 fewer points per game (101.1) than the Spurs give up (110.3).

Orlando is 1-1 when scoring more than 110.3 points.

When San Antonio allows fewer than 101.1 points, it is 2-0.

The Spurs put up just 0.5 more points per game (109.8) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (109.3).

San Antonio has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.

Orlando has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.8 points.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 19th.

The Magic's 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 more rebounds than the Spurs pull down per game (9.8).

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic leader in points and assists is Cole Anthony, who puts up 18.7 points per game along with 5.4 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, grabbing 10.2 boards per game while also scoring 12.9 points a contest.

The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

The Orlando steals leader is Franz Wagner, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mohamed Bamba, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch