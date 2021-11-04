San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles around Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles around Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (2-7) will host the San Antonio Spurs (2-6) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 5, 2021. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Spurs

    • The Magic score 9.2 fewer points per game (101.1) than the Spurs give up (110.3).
    • Orlando is 1-1 when scoring more than 110.3 points.
    • When San Antonio allows fewer than 101.1 points, it is 2-0.
    • The Spurs put up just 0.5 more points per game (109.8) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (109.3).
    • San Antonio has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.
    • Orlando has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.8 points.
    • The Spurs are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 19th.
    • The Magic's 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 more rebounds than the Spurs pull down per game (9.8).
    • The Spurs are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 15th.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic leader in points and assists is Cole Anthony, who puts up 18.7 points per game along with 5.4 assists.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, grabbing 10.2 boards per game while also scoring 12.9 points a contest.
    • The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
    • The Orlando steals leader is Franz Wagner, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mohamed Bamba, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • The Spurs' Dejounte Murray averages enough points (18.3 per game) and assists (8.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.9 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
    • Lonnie Walker IV knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) struggle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) looks for an open lane as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles around Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and center Christian Wood (35) defend during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) makes a three point basket over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA;Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) get together after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy