The Philadelphia 76ers (26-19) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (17-29) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. 76ers

The 76ers average 107.4 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 111.0 the Spurs allow.

Philadelphia has a 12-2 record when scoring more than 111.0 points.

San Antonio is 12-4 when giving up fewer than 107.4 points.

The Spurs put up an average of 110.5 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 105.6 the 76ers give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 12-17 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.

Philadelphia is 24-6 when it allows fewer than 110.5 points.

This season, the 76ers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.

Philadelphia has a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Spurs are shooting 46.0% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 44.9% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio is 12-10 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 28.4 points and 10.6 boards per game.

Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 16.7 points per contest.

Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs' Dejounte Murray puts up enough points (19.3 per game) and assists (8.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 9.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 12.4 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.

Keldon Johnson is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.6 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/14/2022 Celtics W 111-99 Home 1/15/2022 Heat W 109-98 Away 1/17/2022 Wizards L 117-98 Away 1/19/2022 Magic W 123-110 Home 1/21/2022 Clippers L 102-101 Home 1/23/2022 Spurs - Away 1/25/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/27/2022 Lakers - Home 1/29/2022 Kings - Home 1/31/2022 Grizzlies - Home 2/2/2022 Wizards - Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule