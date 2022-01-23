How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (26-19) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (17-29) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Spurs vs. 76ers
- The 76ers average 107.4 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 111.0 the Spurs allow.
- Philadelphia has a 12-2 record when scoring more than 111.0 points.
- San Antonio is 12-4 when giving up fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Spurs put up an average of 110.5 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 105.6 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 12-17 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.
- Philadelphia is 24-6 when it allows fewer than 110.5 points.
- This season, the 76ers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.
- Philadelphia has a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Spurs are shooting 46.0% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 44.9% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
- San Antonio is 12-10 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 28.4 points and 10.6 boards per game.
- Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 16.7 points per contest.
- Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The Spurs' Dejounte Murray puts up enough points (19.3 per game) and assists (8.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 9.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 12.4 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.
- Keldon Johnson is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.6 per game).
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/14/2022
Celtics
W 111-99
Home
1/15/2022
Heat
W 109-98
Away
1/17/2022
Wizards
L 117-98
Away
1/19/2022
Magic
W 123-110
Home
1/21/2022
Clippers
L 102-101
Home
1/23/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/25/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/27/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/29/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/31/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
2/2/2022
Wizards
-
Home
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/14/2022
Cavaliers
L 114-109
Home
1/15/2022
Clippers
W 101-94
Home
1/17/2022
Suns
L 121-107
Home
1/19/2022
Thunder
W 118-96
Home
1/21/2022
Nets
L 117-102
Home
1/23/2022
76ers
-
Home
1/25/2022
Rockets
-
Away
1/26/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/28/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/30/2022
Suns
-
Away
2/1/2022
Warriors
-
Home
How To Watch
January
23
2022
Philadelphia 76ers at San Antonio Spurs
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)