How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) battle for a loose ball in front of forward Tobias Harris (12) and center Joel Embiid (21) in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (26-19) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (17-29) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. 76ers

Key Stats for Spurs vs. 76ers

  • The 76ers average 107.4 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 111.0 the Spurs allow.
  • Philadelphia has a 12-2 record when scoring more than 111.0 points.
  • San Antonio is 12-4 when giving up fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Spurs put up an average of 110.5 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 105.6 the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • San Antonio has put together a 12-17 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.
  • Philadelphia is 24-6 when it allows fewer than 110.5 points.
  • This season, the 76ers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.
  • Philadelphia has a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Spurs are shooting 46.0% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 44.9% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
  • San Antonio is 12-10 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 28.4 points and 10.6 boards per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 16.7 points per contest.
  • Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The Spurs' Dejounte Murray puts up enough points (19.3 per game) and assists (8.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 9.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 12.4 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.
  • Keldon Johnson is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.6 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/14/2022

Celtics

W 111-99

Home

1/15/2022

Heat

W 109-98

Away

1/17/2022

Wizards

L 117-98

Away

1/19/2022

Magic

W 123-110

Home

1/21/2022

Clippers

L 102-101

Home

1/23/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/25/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/27/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/29/2022

Kings

-

Home

1/31/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

2/2/2022

Wizards

-

Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/14/2022

Cavaliers

L 114-109

Home

1/15/2022

Clippers

W 101-94

Home

1/17/2022

Suns

L 121-107

Home

1/19/2022

Thunder

W 118-96

Home

1/21/2022

Nets

L 117-102

Home

1/23/2022

76ers

-

Home

1/25/2022

Rockets

-

Away

1/26/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

1/28/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/30/2022

Suns

-

Away

2/1/2022

Warriors

-

Home

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

