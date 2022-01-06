San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) battle for the ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-16) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-22) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. 76ers

  • Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Spurs

  • The 106.8 points per game the 76ers record are the same as the Spurs allow.
  • When Philadelphia puts up more than 110.8 points, it is 10-3.
  • San Antonio is 9-4 when giving up fewer than 106.8 points.
  • The Spurs put up an average of 111.3 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 106.1 the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 106.1 points, San Antonio is 11-11.
  • Philadelphia has a 19-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.3 points.
  • The Spurs are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
  • The 76ers average 8.3 offensive boards per game, 2.7 rebounds fewer than the Spurs.
76ers Players to Watch

  • The 76ers scoring leader is Tobias Harris, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
  • Andre Drummond leads Philadelphia in rebounding, averaging 9.0 per game, while Tyrese Maxey leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.5 in each contest.
  • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Matisse Thybulle is a standout on the defensive end for Philadelphia, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray scores 17.3 points and adds 8.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 8.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.0 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.
  • Devin Vassell hits 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
  • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.3 per game.

How To Watch

January
7
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

