San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (20-16) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-22) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Spurs
- The 106.8 points per game the 76ers record are the same as the Spurs allow.
- When Philadelphia puts up more than 110.8 points, it is 10-3.
- San Antonio is 9-4 when giving up fewer than 106.8 points.
- The Spurs put up an average of 111.3 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 106.1 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.1 points, San Antonio is 11-11.
- Philadelphia has a 19-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Spurs are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
- The 76ers average 8.3 offensive boards per game, 2.7 rebounds fewer than the Spurs.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers scoring leader is Tobias Harris, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
- Andre Drummond leads Philadelphia in rebounding, averaging 9.0 per game, while Tyrese Maxey leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.5 in each contest.
- Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Matisse Thybulle is a standout on the defensive end for Philadelphia, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray scores 17.3 points and adds 8.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 8.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.0 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.
- Devin Vassell hits 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.3 per game.
How To Watch
January
7
2022
San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)