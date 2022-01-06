San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) battle for the ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-16) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-22) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Spurs

The 106.8 points per game the 76ers record are the same as the Spurs allow.

When Philadelphia puts up more than 110.8 points, it is 10-3.

San Antonio is 9-4 when giving up fewer than 106.8 points.

The Spurs put up an average of 111.3 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 106.1 the 76ers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.1 points, San Antonio is 11-11.

Philadelphia has a 19-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.3 points.

The Spurs are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

The 76ers average 8.3 offensive boards per game, 2.7 rebounds fewer than the Spurs.

The Spurs are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers scoring leader is Tobias Harris, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Andre Drummond leads Philadelphia in rebounding, averaging 9.0 per game, while Tyrese Maxey leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.5 in each contest.

Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle is a standout on the defensive end for Philadelphia, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch