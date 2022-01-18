San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Jan 15, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) shoots in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (33-9) aim to build on a five-game road winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (16-27) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Suns

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Suns

The Suns average 112.3 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 111.0 the Spurs give up.

Phoenix is 22-1 when scoring more than 111.0 points.

San Antonio has a 14-8 record when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.

The Spurs score 6.0 more points per game (110.6) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (104.6).

San Antonio is 11-17 when it scores more than 104.6 points.

Phoenix is 29-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.

This season, the Suns have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.

Phoenix has a 23-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Spurs are shooting 46.1% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.6% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

This season, San Antonio has a 14-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.9 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 9.9 assists in each contest.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray's points (19.1 per game) and assists (8.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl grabs 8.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.1 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Keldon Johnson hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.

Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/6/2022 Clippers W 106-89 Home 1/8/2022 Heat L 123-100 Home 1/11/2022 Raptors W 99-95 Away 1/14/2022 Pacers W 112-94 Away 1/16/2022 Pistons W 135-108 Away 1/17/2022 Spurs - Away 1/20/2022 Mavericks - Away 1/22/2022 Pacers - Home 1/24/2022 Jazz - Home 1/26/2022 Jazz - Away 1/28/2022 Timberwolves - Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule