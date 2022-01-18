San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) shoots in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (33-9) aim to build on a five-game road winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (16-27) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Suns

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Suns

  • The Suns average 112.3 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 111.0 the Spurs give up.
  • Phoenix is 22-1 when scoring more than 111.0 points.
  • San Antonio has a 14-8 record when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.
  • The Spurs score 6.0 more points per game (110.6) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (104.6).
  • San Antonio is 11-17 when it scores more than 104.6 points.
  • Phoenix is 29-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.
  • This season, the Suns have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.
  • Phoenix has a 23-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Spurs are shooting 46.1% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.6% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, San Antonio has a 14-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.9 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 9.9 assists in each contest.
  • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray's points (19.1 per game) and assists (8.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl grabs 8.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.1 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Keldon Johnson hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
  • Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Clippers

W 106-89

Home

1/8/2022

Heat

L 123-100

Home

1/11/2022

Raptors

W 99-95

Away

1/14/2022

Pacers

W 112-94

Away

1/16/2022

Pistons

W 135-108

Away

1/17/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/20/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/22/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/24/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/26/2022

Jazz

-

Away

1/28/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Nets

L 121-119

Away

1/10/2022

Knicks

L 111-96

Away

1/12/2022

Rockets

L 128-124

Home

1/14/2022

Cavaliers

L 114-109

Home

1/15/2022

Clippers

W 101-94

Home

1/17/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/19/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/21/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/23/2022

76ers

-

Home

1/25/2022

Rockets

-

Away

1/26/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

