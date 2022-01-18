San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (33-9) aim to build on a five-game road winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (16-27) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Suns
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Suns
- The Suns average 112.3 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 111.0 the Spurs give up.
- Phoenix is 22-1 when scoring more than 111.0 points.
- San Antonio has a 14-8 record when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.
- The Spurs score 6.0 more points per game (110.6) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (104.6).
- San Antonio is 11-17 when it scores more than 104.6 points.
- Phoenix is 29-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.
- This season, the Suns have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.
- Phoenix has a 23-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Spurs are shooting 46.1% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.6% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, San Antonio has a 14-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.9 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
- JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 9.9 assists in each contest.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray's points (19.1 per game) and assists (8.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
- Jakob Poeltl grabs 8.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.1 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
- Keldon Johnson hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
- Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Clippers
W 106-89
Home
1/8/2022
Heat
L 123-100
Home
1/11/2022
Raptors
W 99-95
Away
1/14/2022
Pacers
W 112-94
Away
1/16/2022
Pistons
W 135-108
Away
1/17/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/20/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/22/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/24/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/26/2022
Jazz
-
Away
1/28/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Nets
L 121-119
Away
1/10/2022
Knicks
L 111-96
Away
1/12/2022
Rockets
L 128-124
Home
1/14/2022
Cavaliers
L 114-109
Home
1/15/2022
Clippers
W 101-94
Home
1/17/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/19/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/21/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/23/2022
76ers
-
Home
1/25/2022
Rockets
-
Away
1/26/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home