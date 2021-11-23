San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and guard Devin Booker (1) defend Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (4-11) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (13-3) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at AT&T Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Suns

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Suns

    • The Suns score 111.6 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 109.7 the Spurs allow.
    • Phoenix is 9-0 when scoring more than 109.7 points.
    • San Antonio has a 3-5 record when allowing fewer than 111.6 points.
    • The Spurs average just 2.7 more points per game (107.1) than the Suns allow (104.4).
    • When it scores more than 104.4 points, San Antonio is 2-6.
    • Phoenix has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.
    • This season, the Suns have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.
    • Phoenix is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
    • The Spurs have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
    • San Antonio is 3-9 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 22.4 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.
    • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.
    • Doug McDermott is the top scorer from deep for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Drew Eubanks with 1.0 per game.

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Rockets

    W 115-89

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 99-96

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Mavericks

    W 105-98

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Mavericks

    W 112-104

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Nuggets

    W 126-97

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Kings

    W 136-117

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Mavericks

    L 123-109

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Lakers

    L 114-106

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Clippers

    L 106-92

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 115-90

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

