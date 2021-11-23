San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (4-11) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (13-3) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at AT&T Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Suns
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Suns
- The Suns score 111.6 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 109.7 the Spurs allow.
- Phoenix is 9-0 when scoring more than 109.7 points.
- San Antonio has a 3-5 record when allowing fewer than 111.6 points.
- The Spurs average just 2.7 more points per game (107.1) than the Suns allow (104.4).
- When it scores more than 104.4 points, San Antonio is 2-6.
- Phoenix has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.
- This season, the Suns have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.
- Phoenix is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
- The Spurs have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- San Antonio is 3-9 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 22.4 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.
- Doug McDermott is the top scorer from deep for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Drew Eubanks with 1.0 per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Rockets
W 115-89
Away
11/15/2021
Timberwolves
W 99-96
Away
11/17/2021
Mavericks
W 105-98
Home
11/19/2021
Mavericks
W 112-104
Home
11/21/2021
Nuggets
W 126-97
Home
11/22/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/24/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/26/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/27/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/30/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/2/2021
Pistons
-
Home
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Kings
W 136-117
Home
11/12/2021
Mavericks
L 123-109
Home
11/14/2021
Lakers
L 114-106
Away
11/16/2021
Clippers
L 106-92
Away
11/18/2021
Timberwolves
L 115-90
Away
11/22/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/24/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/26/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/29/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/2/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/4/2021
Warriors
-
Away