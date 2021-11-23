San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Nov 21, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and guard Devin Booker (1) defend Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (4-11) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (13-3) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at AT&T Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Suns

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Suns

The Suns score 111.6 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 109.7 the Spurs allow.

Phoenix is 9-0 when scoring more than 109.7 points.

San Antonio has a 3-5 record when allowing fewer than 111.6 points.

The Spurs average just 2.7 more points per game (107.1) than the Suns allow (104.4).

When it scores more than 104.4 points, San Antonio is 2-6.

Phoenix has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.

This season, the Suns have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.

Phoenix is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Spurs have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

San Antonio is 3-9 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 22.4 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

Doug McDermott is the top scorer from deep for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Drew Eubanks with 1.0 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Rockets W 115-89 Away 11/15/2021 Timberwolves W 99-96 Away 11/17/2021 Mavericks W 105-98 Home 11/19/2021 Mavericks W 112-104 Home 11/21/2021 Nuggets W 126-97 Home 11/22/2021 Spurs - Away 11/24/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/26/2021 Knicks - Away 11/27/2021 Nets - Away 11/30/2021 Warriors - Home 12/2/2021 Pistons - Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule