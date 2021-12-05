San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (8-13) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (19-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Footprint Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Suns
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Suns vs. Spurs
- The Suns average just 3.9 more points per game (111.6) than the Spurs allow (107.7).
- Phoenix is 15-0 when scoring more than 107.7 points.
- San Antonio is 7-5 when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.
- The Spurs average just 2.6 more points per game (107.7) than the Suns give up to opponents (105.1).
- San Antonio has put together a 5-8 record in games it scores more than 105.1 points.
- Phoenix is 14-0 when it allows fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Spurs are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 16th.
- The Suns average 8.7 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Spurs.
- The Suns are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 20th.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.2 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- Paul and JaVale McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray paces the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.
- Devin Vassell is consistent from three-point range and leads the Spurs with 1.8 made threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Derrick White (1.0 per game).
How To Watch
December
6
2021
San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)