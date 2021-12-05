San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Dec 2, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White (4) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (8-13) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (19-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Footprint Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Suns

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 6, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Suns vs. Spurs

The Suns average just 3.9 more points per game (111.6) than the Spurs allow (107.7).

Phoenix is 15-0 when scoring more than 107.7 points.

San Antonio is 7-5 when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.

The Spurs average just 2.6 more points per game (107.7) than the Suns give up to opponents (105.1).

San Antonio has put together a 5-8 record in games it scores more than 105.1 points.

Phoenix is 14-0 when it allows fewer than 107.7 points.

The Spurs are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 16th.

The Suns average 8.7 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Spurs.

The Suns are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 20th.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.2 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

Paul and JaVale McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch