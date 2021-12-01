San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (11-11) will attempt to continue a 10-game home win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (6-13) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs
- The Trail Blazers score just 1.4 more points per game (110.4) than the Spurs allow (109.0).
- Portland is 9-3 when scoring more than 109.0 points.
- San Antonio has a 5-5 record when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Spurs score an average of 107.2 points per game, only 2.8 fewer points than the 110.0 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 110.0 points.
- Portland has a 9-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 23rd.
- The Trail Blazers' 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.6 more rebounds than the Spurs average per game (9.8).
- The Spurs are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 11th.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.5 points and distributing 7.8 assists.
- Portland's best rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 12.5 PPG average.
- The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of CJ McCollum, who makes 3.3 threes per game.
- The Portland steals leader is Nurkic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Covington, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray paces the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 19.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
- Devin Vassell makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Derrick White with 1.0 per game.
How To Watch
December
2
2021
San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)