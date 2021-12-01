San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Nov 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) shoots over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (11-11) will attempt to continue a 10-game home win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (6-13) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

The Trail Blazers score just 1.4 more points per game (110.4) than the Spurs allow (109.0).

Portland is 9-3 when scoring more than 109.0 points.

San Antonio has a 5-5 record when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.

The Spurs score an average of 107.2 points per game, only 2.8 fewer points than the 110.0 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 110.0 points.

Portland has a 9-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 23rd.

The Trail Blazers' 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.6 more rebounds than the Spurs average per game (9.8).

The Spurs are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 11th.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.5 points and distributing 7.8 assists.

Portland's best rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 12.5 PPG average.

The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of CJ McCollum, who makes 3.3 threes per game.

The Portland steals leader is Nurkic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Covington, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch