San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-44) face the San Antonio Spurs (28-44) at Moda Center on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Spurs

-9

230.5 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

  • The Spurs average only 1.5 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Trail Blazers give up (114.2).
  • San Antonio has a 17-10 record when scoring more than 114.2 points.
  • When Portland allows fewer than 112.7 points, it is 21-10.
  • The Trail Blazers put up an average of 107.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 113.6 the Spurs allow.
  • Portland is 15-7 when it scores more than 113.6 points.
  • San Antonio is 16-5 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Spurs are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.
  • The Spurs average 11.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.3).
  • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at seventh.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 20.8 points per game to go with 9.3 assists.
  • San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.
  • Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
  • Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17941364
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Lakers

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
USATSI_17940500
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Trail Blazers

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Mar 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) throws a pass beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) is fouled as he shoots by San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reach for a loose ball in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
images
entertainment

How to Watch Atlanta Season 3 Premiere

By Quinn Roberts1 minute ago
Mar 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy