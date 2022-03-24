San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-44) face the San Antonio Spurs (28-44) at Moda Center on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -9 230.5 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

The Spurs average only 1.5 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Trail Blazers give up (114.2).

San Antonio has a 17-10 record when scoring more than 114.2 points.

When Portland allows fewer than 112.7 points, it is 21-10.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 107.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 113.6 the Spurs allow.

Portland is 15-7 when it scores more than 113.6 points.

San Antonio is 16-5 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.

The Spurs are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.

The Spurs average 11.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.3).

The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at seventh.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 20.8 points per game to go with 9.3 assists.

San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.

Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch