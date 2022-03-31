How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (27-48) hope to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (31-44) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, April 1, 2022 at AT&T Center. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers
- The Spurs score only 1.9 fewer points per game (113.0) than the Trail Blazers give up (114.9).
- When San Antonio scores more than 114.9 points, it is 19-10.
- Portland has a 21-10 record when allowing fewer than 113.0 points.
- The Trail Blazers score 5.9 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Spurs give up (113.3).
- Portland is 15-8 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
- San Antonio is 18-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Spurs are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
- San Antonio is 18-12 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.
- Portland is 15-13 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 20.7 points per game along with 9.2 assists.
- Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.3 points per game.
- Keldon Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.0 points and adds 2.8 assists per game.
- Simons is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Warriors
W 110-108
Away
3/23/2022
Trail Blazers
W 133-96
Away
3/26/2022
Pelicans
W 107-103
Away
3/28/2022
Rockets
W 123-120
Away
3/30/2022
Grizzlies
L 112-111
Home
4/1/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
4/3/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
4/5/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
4/7/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
4/9/2022
Warriors
-
Home
4/10/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/23/2022
Spurs
L 133-96
Home
3/25/2022
Rockets
L 125-106
Home
3/26/2022
Rockets
L 115-98
Home
3/28/2022
Thunder
L 134-131
Home
3/30/2022
Pelicans
L 117-107
Home
4/1/2022
Spurs
-
Away
4/3/2022
Spurs
-
Away
4/5/2022
Thunder
-
Away
4/7/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
4/8/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
4/10/2022
Jazz
-
Home