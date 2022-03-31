Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-48) hope to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (31-44) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, April 1, 2022 at AT&T Center. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Spurs score only 1.9 fewer points per game (113.0) than the Trail Blazers give up (114.9).
  • When San Antonio scores more than 114.9 points, it is 19-10.
  • Portland has a 21-10 record when allowing fewer than 113.0 points.
  • The Trail Blazers score 5.9 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Spurs give up (113.3).
  • Portland is 15-8 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
  • San Antonio is 18-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Spurs are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
  • San Antonio is 18-12 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
  • The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.
  • Portland is 15-13 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 20.7 points per game along with 9.2 assists.
  • Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.3 points per game.
  • Keldon Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
  • Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.0 points and adds 2.8 assists per game.
  • Simons is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Warriors

W 110-108

Away

3/23/2022

Trail Blazers

W 133-96

Away

3/26/2022

Pelicans

W 107-103

Away

3/28/2022

Rockets

W 123-120

Away

3/30/2022

Grizzlies

L 112-111

Home

4/1/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/3/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/5/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

4/7/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

4/9/2022

Warriors

-

Home

4/10/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Spurs

L 133-96

Home

3/25/2022

Rockets

L 125-106

Home

3/26/2022

Rockets

L 115-98

Home

3/28/2022

Thunder

L 134-131

Home

3/30/2022

Pelicans

L 117-107

Home

4/1/2022

Spurs

-

Away

4/3/2022

Spurs

-

Away

4/5/2022

Thunder

-

Away

4/7/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

4/8/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

4/10/2022

Jazz

-

Home

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

