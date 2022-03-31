Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-48) hope to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (31-44) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, April 1, 2022 at AT&T Center. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

The Spurs score only 1.9 fewer points per game (113.0) than the Trail Blazers give up (114.9).

When San Antonio scores more than 114.9 points, it is 19-10.

Portland has a 21-10 record when allowing fewer than 113.0 points.

The Trail Blazers score 5.9 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Spurs give up (113.3).

Portland is 15-8 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

San Antonio is 18-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.

The Spurs are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

San Antonio is 18-12 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.

Portland is 15-13 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 20.7 points per game along with 9.2 assists.

Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.3 points per game.

Keldon Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.0 points and adds 2.8 assists per game.

Simons is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 Warriors W 110-108 Away 3/23/2022 Trail Blazers W 133-96 Away 3/26/2022 Pelicans W 107-103 Away 3/28/2022 Rockets W 123-120 Away 3/30/2022 Grizzlies L 112-111 Home 4/1/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 4/3/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 4/5/2022 Nuggets - Away 4/7/2022 Timberwolves - Away 4/9/2022 Warriors - Home 4/10/2022 Mavericks - Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule