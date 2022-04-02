How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (27-50) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (32-45) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at AT&T Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers
- The Spurs put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (113.2) than the Trail Blazers give up (115.1).
- San Antonio has a 20-9 record when scoring more than 115.1 points.
- When Portland allows fewer than 113.2 points, it is 22-13.
- The Trail Blazers put up an average of 107.4 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 113.3 the Spurs give up.
- Portland is 15-8 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
- San Antonio is 18-5 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Spurs are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
- San Antonio has a 19-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- Portland is 15-13 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 21.2 points and dishes out 9.3 assists per game.
- Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.4 points per game.
- Keldon Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
- Simons is the top shooter from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/23/2022
Trail Blazers
W 133-96
Away
3/26/2022
Pelicans
W 107-103
Away
3/28/2022
Rockets
W 123-120
Away
3/30/2022
Grizzlies
L 112-111
Home
4/1/2022
Trail Blazers
W 130-111
Home
4/3/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
4/5/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
4/7/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
4/9/2022
Warriors
-
Home
4/10/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/25/2022
Rockets
L 125-106
Home
3/26/2022
Rockets
L 115-98
Home
3/28/2022
Thunder
L 134-131
Home
3/30/2022
Pelicans
L 117-107
Home
4/1/2022
Spurs
L 130-111
Away
4/3/2022
Spurs
-
Away
4/5/2022
Thunder
-
Away
4/7/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
4/8/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
4/10/2022
Jazz
-
Home