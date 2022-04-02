Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots in front of Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-50) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (32-45) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at AT&T Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Spurs put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (113.2) than the Trail Blazers give up (115.1).
  • San Antonio has a 20-9 record when scoring more than 115.1 points.
  • When Portland allows fewer than 113.2 points, it is 22-13.
  • The Trail Blazers put up an average of 107.4 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 113.3 the Spurs give up.
  • Portland is 15-8 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
  • San Antonio is 18-5 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Spurs are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
  • San Antonio has a 19-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.
  • The Trail Blazers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
  • Portland is 15-13 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 21.2 points and dishes out 9.3 assists per game.
  • Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.4 points per game.
  • Keldon Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
  • Simons is the top shooter from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Trail Blazers

W 133-96

Away

3/26/2022

Pelicans

W 107-103

Away

3/28/2022

Rockets

W 123-120

Away

3/30/2022

Grizzlies

L 112-111

Home

4/1/2022

Trail Blazers

W 130-111

Home

4/3/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/5/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

4/7/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

4/9/2022

Warriors

-

Home

4/10/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/25/2022

Rockets

L 125-106

Home

3/26/2022

Rockets

L 115-98

Home

3/28/2022

Thunder

L 134-131

Home

3/30/2022

Pelicans

L 117-107

Home

4/1/2022

Spurs

L 130-111

Away

4/3/2022

Spurs

-

Away

4/5/2022

Thunder

-

Away

4/7/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

4/8/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

4/10/2022

Jazz

-

Home

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
