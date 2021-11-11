How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will host the Sacramento Kings (5-6) after losing three straight home games. The matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Kings
- The 107.4 points per game the Spurs record are the same as the Kings give up.
- San Antonio is 1-3 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
- Sacramento has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Kings score an average of 110.4 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 107.0 the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Sacramento is 5-1 when it scores more than 107.0 points.
- San Antonio has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Spurs make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- In games San Antonio shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 1-4 overall.
- The Kings are shooting 45.5% from the field, which equals what the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.
- Sacramento is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
- The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Lonnie Walker IV, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Drew Eubanks, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- Harrison Barnes is the top scorer for the Kings with 22.5 points per game. He also tacks on 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his statistics.
- Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 10.5 per game, and its leader in assists is De'Aaron Fox with 6.2 per game.
- Buddy Hield is the most prolific from deep for the Kings, hitting 4.4 threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.1 per game.
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Bucks
W 102-93
Away
11/1/2021
Pacers
L 131-118
Away
11/3/2021
Mavericks
L 109-108
Home
11/5/2021
Magic
W 102-89
Away
11/7/2021
Thunder
L 99-94
Away
11/10/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/12/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/14/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/16/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/18/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/22/2021
Suns
-
Home
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/2/2021
Jazz
L 119-113
Away
11/3/2021
Pelicans
W 112-99
Home
11/5/2021
Hornets
W 140-110
Home
11/7/2021
Pacers
L 94-91
Home
11/8/2021
Suns
L 109-104
Home
11/10/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/12/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/15/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/17/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/19/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/20/2021
Jazz
-
Home