    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 7, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will host the Sacramento Kings (5-6) after losing three straight home games. The matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Kings

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Kings

    • The 107.4 points per game the Spurs record are the same as the Kings give up.
    • San Antonio is 1-3 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
    • Sacramento has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.
    • The Kings score an average of 110.4 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 107.0 the Spurs allow to opponents.
    • Sacramento is 5-1 when it scores more than 107.0 points.
    • San Antonio has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.4 points.
    • The Spurs make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
    • In games San Antonio shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 1-4 overall.
    • The Kings are shooting 45.5% from the field, which equals what the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.
    • Sacramento is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
    • The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Lonnie Walker IV, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
    • The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Drew Eubanks, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • Harrison Barnes is the top scorer for the Kings with 22.5 points per game. He also tacks on 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 10.5 per game, and its leader in assists is De'Aaron Fox with 6.2 per game.
    • Buddy Hield is the most prolific from deep for the Kings, hitting 4.4 threes per game.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.1 per game.

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Bucks

    W 102-93

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Pacers

    L 131-118

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Mavericks

    L 109-108

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Magic

    W 102-89

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Thunder

    L 99-94

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/2/2021

    Jazz

    L 119-113

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Pelicans

    W 112-99

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Hornets

    W 140-110

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Pacers

    L 94-91

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Suns

    L 109-104

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

