Nov 7, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will host the Sacramento Kings (5-6) after losing three straight home games. The matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Kings

The 107.4 points per game the Spurs record are the same as the Kings give up.

San Antonio is 1-3 when scoring more than 109.3 points.

Sacramento has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.

The Kings score an average of 110.4 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 107.0 the Spurs allow to opponents.

Sacramento is 5-1 when it scores more than 107.0 points.

San Antonio has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.4 points.

The Spurs make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

In games San Antonio shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 1-4 overall.

The Kings are shooting 45.5% from the field, which equals what the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.

Sacramento is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Lonnie Walker IV, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Drew Eubanks, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

Harrison Barnes is the top scorer for the Kings with 22.5 points per game. He also tacks on 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his statistics.

Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 10.5 per game, and its leader in assists is De'Aaron Fox with 6.2 per game.

Buddy Hield is the most prolific from deep for the Kings, hitting 4.4 threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.1 per game.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Bucks W 102-93 Away 11/1/2021 Pacers L 131-118 Away 11/3/2021 Mavericks L 109-108 Home 11/5/2021 Magic W 102-89 Away 11/7/2021 Thunder L 99-94 Away 11/10/2021 Kings - Home 11/12/2021 Mavericks - Home 11/14/2021 Lakers - Away 11/16/2021 Clippers - Away 11/18/2021 Timberwolves - Away 11/22/2021 Suns - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule