The San Antonio Spurs (11-17) face the Sacramento Kings (12-18) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Kings

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -4.5 229 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Spurs

The 109.5 points per game the Spurs average are the same as the Kings allow.

When San Antonio totals more than 114.4 points, it is 5-3.

Sacramento has a 6-7 record when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.

The Kings' 110.9 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 110.1 the Spurs allow to opponents.

Sacramento is 10-3 when it scores more than 110.1 points.

San Antonio has an 8-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.

The Spurs are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 13th.

The Spurs grab 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Kings average (11.0).

The Spurs are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank fifth.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 17.7 points and distributing 8.5 assists.

Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 12.3 points per game.

The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

