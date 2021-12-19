Publish date:
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (11-17) face the Sacramento Kings (12-18) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Kings
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Spurs vs. Kings
Spurs
-4.5
229 points
Key Stats for Kings vs. Spurs
- The 109.5 points per game the Spurs average are the same as the Kings allow.
- When San Antonio totals more than 114.4 points, it is 5-3.
- Sacramento has a 6-7 record when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Kings' 110.9 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 110.1 the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Sacramento is 10-3 when it scores more than 110.1 points.
- San Antonio has an 8-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Spurs are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 13th.
- The Spurs grab 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Kings average (11.0).
- The Spurs are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank fifth.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 17.7 points and distributing 8.5 assists.
- Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 12.3 points per game.
- The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
- Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 21.3 points per game. He also tacks on 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game to his stats.
- Richaun Holmes puts up a stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 14.0 points and 1.4 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton holds the top spot for assists with 5.9 per game, adding 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per outing.
- Buddy Hield is consistent from three-point range and leads the Kings with 3.5 made threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.0 per game).
How To Watch
San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Live Stream: FUBOTV
