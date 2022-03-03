San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives to the basket as he is fouled by Memphis Grizzles guard De'Anthony Melton (0) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (24-38) square off against the Sacramento Kings (23-40) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Kings

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Kings

  • The Spurs average 112.7 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 115.0 the Kings allow.
  • San Antonio has a 15-7 record when scoring more than 115.0 points.
  • Sacramento has a 13-15 record when allowing fewer than 112.7 points.
  • The Kings' 110.2 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 112.8 the Spurs allow to opponents.
  • Sacramento is 18-9 when it scores more than 112.8 points.
  • San Antonio has a 17-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.2 points.
  • The Spurs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Kings allow to opponents.
  • San Antonio is 18-9 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
  • The Kings are shooting 45.8% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.8% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.
  • Sacramento has compiled a 17-10 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.8% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.1 points and distributes 9.4 assists per game.
  • San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.
  • The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
  • The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox averages 22.0 points and adds 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 6.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 17.2 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
  • Barnes is the top shooter from distance for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Fox is at the top of the Sacramento steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.5 blocks per game.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Bulls

L 120-109

Away

2/16/2022

Thunder

W 114-106

Away

2/25/2022

Wizards

W 157-153

Away

2/26/2022

Heat

L 133-129

Away

2/28/2022

Grizzlies

L 118-105

Away

3/3/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/5/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/7/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/9/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/11/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/12/2022

Pacers

-

Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Bulls

L 125-118

Away

2/24/2022

Nuggets

L 128-110

Home

2/26/2022

Nuggets

L 115-110

Away

2/28/2022

Thunder

W 131-110

Away

3/2/2022

Pelicans

L 125-95

Away

3/3/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/5/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/7/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/9/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/12/2022

Jazz

-

Away

3/14/2022

Bulls

-

Home

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

