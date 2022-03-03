San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (24-38) square off against the Sacramento Kings (23-40) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Kings
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Kings
- The Spurs average 112.7 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 115.0 the Kings allow.
- San Antonio has a 15-7 record when scoring more than 115.0 points.
- Sacramento has a 13-15 record when allowing fewer than 112.7 points.
- The Kings' 110.2 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 112.8 the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Sacramento is 18-9 when it scores more than 112.8 points.
- San Antonio has a 17-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.2 points.
- The Spurs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Kings allow to opponents.
- San Antonio is 18-9 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Kings are shooting 45.8% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.8% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.
- Sacramento has compiled a 17-10 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.8% from the field.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.1 points and distributes 9.4 assists per game.
- San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.
- The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox averages 22.0 points and adds 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 6.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 17.2 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
- Barnes is the top shooter from distance for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Fox is at the top of the Sacramento steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.5 blocks per game.
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Bulls
L 120-109
Away
2/16/2022
Thunder
W 114-106
Away
2/25/2022
Wizards
W 157-153
Away
2/26/2022
Heat
L 133-129
Away
2/28/2022
Grizzlies
L 118-105
Away
3/3/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/5/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/7/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/9/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/11/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/12/2022
Pacers
-
Home
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Bulls
L 125-118
Away
2/24/2022
Nuggets
L 128-110
Home
2/26/2022
Nuggets
L 115-110
Away
2/28/2022
Thunder
W 131-110
Away
3/2/2022
Pelicans
L 125-95
Away
3/3/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/5/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/7/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/9/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
3/12/2022
Jazz
-
Away
3/14/2022
Bulls
-
Home
How To Watch
March
3
2022
Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
