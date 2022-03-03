San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Feb 28, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives to the basket as he is fouled by Memphis Grizzles guard De'Anthony Melton (0) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (24-38) square off against the Sacramento Kings (23-40) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Kings

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Kings

The Spurs average 112.7 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 115.0 the Kings allow.

San Antonio has a 15-7 record when scoring more than 115.0 points.

Sacramento has a 13-15 record when allowing fewer than 112.7 points.

The Kings' 110.2 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 112.8 the Spurs allow to opponents.

Sacramento is 18-9 when it scores more than 112.8 points.

San Antonio has a 17-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.2 points.

The Spurs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Kings allow to opponents.

San Antonio is 18-9 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Kings are shooting 45.8% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.8% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.

Sacramento has compiled a 17-10 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.8% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.1 points and distributes 9.4 assists per game.

San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.

The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox averages 22.0 points and adds 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.

Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 6.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 17.2 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.

Barnes is the top shooter from distance for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Fox is at the top of the Sacramento steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.5 blocks per game.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/14/2022 Bulls L 120-109 Away 2/16/2022 Thunder W 114-106 Away 2/25/2022 Wizards W 157-153 Away 2/26/2022 Heat L 133-129 Away 2/28/2022 Grizzlies L 118-105 Away 3/3/2022 Kings - Home 3/5/2022 Hornets - Away 3/7/2022 Lakers - Home 3/9/2022 Raptors - Home 3/11/2022 Jazz - Home 3/12/2022 Pacers - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule