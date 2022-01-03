Dec 31, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyrell Terry (1) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (14-21) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (15-17) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Raptors

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Spurs

The Raptors record only 3.8 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Spurs allow (110.3).

Toronto has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 110.3 points.

When San Antonio gives up fewer than 106.5 points, it is 8-4.

The Spurs put up just 4.7 more points per game (111.5) than the Raptors allow (106.8).

When it scores more than 106.8 points, San Antonio is 11-11.

Toronto's record is 15-8 when it gives up fewer than 111.5 points.

The Raptors are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank eighth.

The Raptors average 13 offensive boards per game, more than the Spurs by 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.8 points and dishes out 6.5 assists per game.

Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, grabbing 8.0 boards per game while also scoring 15.1 points a contest.

VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Barnes, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch