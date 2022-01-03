Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 31, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyrell Terry (1) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (14-21) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (15-17) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Raptors

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Spurs

    • The Raptors record only 3.8 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Spurs allow (110.3).
    • Toronto has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 110.3 points.
    • When San Antonio gives up fewer than 106.5 points, it is 8-4.
    • The Spurs put up just 4.7 more points per game (111.5) than the Raptors allow (106.8).
    • When it scores more than 106.8 points, San Antonio is 11-11.
    • Toronto's record is 15-8 when it gives up fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Raptors are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank eighth.
    • The Raptors average 13 offensive boards per game, more than the Spurs by 2.1 rebounds per contest.
    • The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank sixth.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.8 points and dishes out 6.5 assists per game.
    • Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, grabbing 8.0 boards per game while also scoring 15.1 points a contest.
    • VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Barnes, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray's points (17.8 per game) and assists (8.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
    • Jakob Poeltl grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.2 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
    • Doug McDermott is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.4 per game).

    How To Watch

    San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    7:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

