The Toronto Raptors (34-30) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (25-40) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at AT&T Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Raptors

The Raptors score 108.3 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 112.9 the Spurs give up.

When Toronto scores more than 112.9 points, it is 20-3.

San Antonio is 15-6 when allowing fewer than 108.3 points.

The Spurs put up 5.5 more points per game (112.8) than the Raptors allow (107.3).

San Antonio is 20-22 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Toronto is 28-17 when it gives up fewer than 112.8 points.

This season, the Raptors have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.

Toronto is 14-5 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

This season, San Antonio has a 19-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.2% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Raptors is Pascal Siakam, who averages 21.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.9 per game while also scoring 21.4 points per contest.

VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.0 per contest.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs' Dejounte Murray puts up enough points (20.5 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 9.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 13.5 points and adds 3.0 assists per game.

Doug McDermott is the top shooter from distance for the Spurs, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.7 per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/28/2022 Nets W 133-97 Away 3/1/2022 Nets W 109-108 Home 3/3/2022 Pistons L 108-106 Home 3/4/2022 Magic L 103-97 Home 3/6/2022 Cavaliers L 104-96 Away 3/9/2022 Spurs - Away 3/11/2022 Suns - Away 3/12/2022 Nuggets - Away 3/14/2022 Lakers - Away 3/16/2022 Clippers - Away 3/18/2022 Lakers - Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule