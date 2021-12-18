San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) battle for the ball in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (20-7) hope to continue an eight-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (10-17) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Vivint Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Jazz

    Betting Information for Spurs vs. Jazz

    Jazz vs Spurs Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jazz

    -11.5

    226 points

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Spurs

    • The Jazz score 6.1 more points per game (115.6) than the Spurs allow (109.5).
    • Utah has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 109.5 points.
    • San Antonio is 9-9 when giving up fewer than 115.6 points.
    • The Spurs put up only 4.7 more points per game (108.8) than the Jazz allow (104.1).
    • San Antonio is 7-11 when it scores more than 104.1 points.
    • Utah is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 108.8 points.
    • The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 14th.
    • The Jazz average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Spurs pull down per game (10.3).
    • The Jazz are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 12th.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.8 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
    • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.7 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.4 assists per game.
    • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • The Spurs' Dejounte Murray averages enough points (17.7 per game) and assists (8.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 8.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.3 points and adds 2.6 assists per game.
    • Doug McDermott knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.6 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

