San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Dec 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) battle for the ball in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (20-7) hope to continue an eight-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (10-17) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Vivint Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Jazz

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -11.5 226 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Spurs

The Jazz score 6.1 more points per game (115.6) than the Spurs allow (109.5).

Utah has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 109.5 points.

San Antonio is 9-9 when giving up fewer than 115.6 points.

The Spurs put up only 4.7 more points per game (108.8) than the Jazz allow (104.1).

San Antonio is 7-11 when it scores more than 104.1 points.

Utah is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 108.8 points.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 14th.

The Jazz average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Spurs pull down per game (10.3).

The Jazz are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 12th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.8 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.7 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.4 assists per game.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch