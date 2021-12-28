San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Dec 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots in front of Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (23-9) take a three-game winning streak into a road matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (14-18), winners of three straight as well. The contest begins at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, December 27, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021

Monday, December 27, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Jazz

The 116.0 points per game the Jazz record are 6.2 more points than the Spurs allow (109.8).

When Utah puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 20-3.

San Antonio has a 12-9 record when allowing fewer than 116.0 points.

The Spurs' 111.8 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 105.7 the Jazz allow to opponents.

San Antonio has put together an 11-12 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.

Utah is 19-6 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.

The Jazz make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).

Utah has a 16-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.

The Spurs are shooting 47.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 44.2% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio is 11-12 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.4 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.9 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray paces the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

Doug McDermott makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.

Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Jakob Poeltl (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/17/2021 Spurs L 128-126 Home 12/18/2021 Wizards L 109-103 Home 12/20/2021 Hornets W 112-102 Home 12/23/2021 Timberwolves W 128-116 Home 12/25/2021 Mavericks W 120-116 Home 12/27/2021 Spurs - Away 12/29/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 12/31/2021 Timberwolves - Home 1/1/2022 Warriors - Home 1/3/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/5/2022 Nuggets - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule