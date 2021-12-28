San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots in front of Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots in front of Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (23-9) take a three-game winning streak into a road matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (14-18), winners of three straight as well. The contest begins at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, December 27, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Jazz

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Jazz

    • The 116.0 points per game the Jazz record are 6.2 more points than the Spurs allow (109.8).
    • When Utah puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 20-3.
    • San Antonio has a 12-9 record when allowing fewer than 116.0 points.
    • The Spurs' 111.8 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 105.7 the Jazz allow to opponents.
    • San Antonio has put together an 11-12 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.
    • Utah is 19-6 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.
    • The Jazz make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
    • Utah has a 16-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.
    • The Spurs are shooting 47.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 44.2% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
    • San Antonio is 11-12 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.4 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
    • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.9 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.
    • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray paces the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.
    • Doug McDermott makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
    • Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Jakob Poeltl (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/17/2021

    Spurs

    L 128-126

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Wizards

    L 109-103

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Hornets

    W 112-102

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 128-116

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Mavericks

    W 120-116

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/17/2021

    Jazz

    W 128-126

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Kings

    L 121-114

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Clippers

    W 116-92

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Lakers

    W 138-110

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Pistons

    W 144-109

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) play for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Crimes Gone Viral
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Crimes Gone Viral' Season 2 Premiere

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots in front of Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Hockey Fans
    2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

    How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: Sweden vs. Slovakia

    32 minutes ago
    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs for a first down against the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    NFL

    Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs for a first down against the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    NFL

    New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy