San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (23-9) take a three-game winning streak into a road matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (14-18), winners of three straight as well. The contest begins at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, December 27, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Jazz
- The 116.0 points per game the Jazz record are 6.2 more points than the Spurs allow (109.8).
- When Utah puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 20-3.
- San Antonio has a 12-9 record when allowing fewer than 116.0 points.
- The Spurs' 111.8 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 105.7 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together an 11-12 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.
- Utah is 19-6 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Jazz make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
- Utah has a 16-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.
- The Spurs are shooting 47.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 44.2% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
- San Antonio is 11-12 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.4 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
- Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.9 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray paces the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.
- Doug McDermott makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
- Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Jakob Poeltl (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Spurs
L 128-126
Home
12/18/2021
Wizards
L 109-103
Home
12/20/2021
Hornets
W 112-102
Home
12/23/2021
Timberwolves
W 128-116
Home
12/25/2021
Mavericks
W 120-116
Home
12/27/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/29/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/31/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/1/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/3/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/5/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Jazz
W 128-126
Away
12/19/2021
Kings
L 121-114
Away
12/20/2021
Clippers
W 116-92
Away
12/23/2021
Lakers
W 138-110
Away
12/26/2021
Pistons
W 144-109
Home
12/27/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/29/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/31/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/1/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/4/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/5/2022
Celtics
-
Away