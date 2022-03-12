San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Mar 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (41-24) face the San Antonio Spurs (25-41) on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Jazz

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Jazz

The 113.7 points per game the Jazz record are just 0.7 more points than the Spurs allow (113.0).

Utah has a 29-5 record when putting up more than 113.0 points.

San Antonio has a 19-10 record when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.

The Spurs' 112.7 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 107.3 the Jazz give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.3 points, San Antonio is 20-22.

Utah has a 35-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.7 points.

The Jazz are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Utah has a 25-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Spurs' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Jazz have given up to their opponents (45.1%).

San Antonio has put together a 19-17 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.1% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.5 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.5 points per game.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.5 threes per game.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray's points (20.6 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 3.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Doug McDermott hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.

Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/2/2022 Rockets W 132-127 Away 3/4/2022 Pelicans L 124-90 Away 3/6/2022 Thunder W 116-103 Away 3/7/2022 Mavericks L 111-103 Away 3/9/2022 Trail Blazers W 123-85 Home 3/11/2022 Spurs - Away 3/12/2022 Kings - Home 3/14/2022 Bucks - Home 3/16/2022 Bulls - Home 3/18/2022 Clippers - Home 3/20/2022 Knicks - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule