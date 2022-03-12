San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (41-24) face the San Antonio Spurs (25-41) on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Jazz

  • The 113.7 points per game the Jazz record are just 0.7 more points than the Spurs allow (113.0).
  • Utah has a 29-5 record when putting up more than 113.0 points.
  • San Antonio has a 19-10 record when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
  • The Spurs' 112.7 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 107.3 the Jazz give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 107.3 points, San Antonio is 20-22.
  • Utah has a 35-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.7 points.
  • The Jazz are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Spurs allow to opponents.
  • Utah has a 25-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Spurs' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Jazz have given up to their opponents (45.1%).
  • San Antonio has put together a 19-17 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.1% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.5 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.5 points per game.
  • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.5 threes per game.
  • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray's points (20.6 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 3.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Doug McDermott hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
  • Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Rockets

W 132-127

Away

3/4/2022

Pelicans

L 124-90

Away

3/6/2022

Thunder

W 116-103

Away

3/7/2022

Mavericks

L 111-103

Away

3/9/2022

Trail Blazers

W 123-85

Home

3/11/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/12/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/14/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/16/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/18/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/20/2022

Knicks

-

Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/28/2022

Grizzlies

L 118-105

Away

3/3/2022

Kings

L 115-112

Home

3/5/2022

Hornets

L 123-117

Away

3/7/2022

Lakers

W 117-110

Home

3/9/2022

Raptors

L 119-104

Home

3/11/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/12/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/14/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/16/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/18/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/20/2022

Warriors

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17863461
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Canucks

By Adam Childs57 seconds ago
Mar 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck as Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) defends in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Juho Lammikko (91) celebrates his goal with defenseman Luke Schenn (2) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch IHSA Class 4A Tournament, Third Place Game: Barrington vs Bolingbrook

By Steve Benko57 seconds ago
hockey fans
WHL Hockey

How to Watch Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds

By Evan Lazar57 seconds ago
Mar 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_17869420
College Basketball

How to Watch the ACC Semifinal Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy