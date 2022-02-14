How to Watch Spurs at Bulls

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Antonio Spurs aim for a season sweep of the Chicago Bulls when the teams play on Monday.

San Antonio (22-35) continues to be the most perplexing team in the NBA as it shows the potential to be a quality, playoff caliber team on some nights and then on others looks like a young team that has not found its footing in others. The Spurs have won three of four and took the first game against Chicago (36-21) a few weeks ago and is now looking for the sweep against the vulnerable Bulls.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live Stream San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dejounte Murray had quite the game against Chicago just over two weeks ago in a 131-122 win for San Antonio. He had 29 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Murray has showed why he is a deserving All-Star. He's had five 25+ point and 10+ assist games. He's averaging 20.0 points, 9.3 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

In its last four games (3-1), San Antonio is averaging 120.8 points and giving up 111.5 points to opponents. That has to drive head coach Gregg Popovich insane to a degree, but this team is built to score in waves, not defend.

For Chicago, its season may rest on the results of All-Star Zach LaVine’s visit with a specialist this week to look at his injured knee. When he and fellow All-Star DeMarr DeRozan are on the court, Chicago looks like one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.

