How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks

    • October 28, 2021
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A Texas showdown is on the schedule Thursday night when the Spurs travel to take on the Mavericks.
    With the 2021-22 NBA season running on all cylinders, the Thursday slate of games boasts quite a few intriguing matchups. Among them will be a Texas rivalry going down in Dallas. 

    The Spurs are set to take on the Mavericks in what should be an entertaining game between two very hungry teams.

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    Live stream San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Spurs have gone just 1-3, but they have been an interesting team to watch. In their last game, they came up just short at home against the Lakers, losing 125-121 in overtime. Despite the loss, Jakob Poeltl dominated with 27 points and 14 rebounds.

    On the other side, the Mavericks have begun the season with a 2-1 record. They knocked off the Rockets 116-106 in their last matchup. Dallas was led by none other than Luka Dončić, who scored 26 points to go along with 14 rebounds and seven assists.

    While the Mavericks are favored to win this game, the Spurs will give them a run for their money. San Antonio is full of young and talented players who play at a very fast pace. This is a tough matchup for Dallas, and fans won't want to miss it.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 23, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) try to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
