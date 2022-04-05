How to Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

If the San Antonio Spurs beat the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, the Lakers could be eliminated from the play-in tournament.

The Spurs (33-45) could eliminate the Lakers today with a win over the Nuggets (47-32) due to winning the season series with their play-in tournament rivals. Denver is not going to roll over to just let this happen, but San Antonio has to be as motivated as ever to get a win and clinch a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live Stream San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Antonio is coming off a win over the Blazers behind Keldon Johnson’s 28 points and a strong team effort. San Antonio has gone 6-1 in its last seven games.

These teams have not played since early December, with Denver holding the 2-1 edge in the season series entering the final game tonight.

On the other side, Denver gave its opponents today an assist with a win over the Lakers on Sunday, as the Nuggets have gone 4-1 in their last five games.

Denver currently holds a 0.5 game lead over the Jazz and a 2.0 game lead over the Timberwolves for the division lead. The Nuggets could go from the No. 5 seed to the play-in tournament with a poor finish to the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

