How to Watch Spurs at Warriors

The Warriors took back the league's best record in dominant fashion Saturday night. They ended the Phoenix Suns' 18-game win streak, winning 118-96. It was a good punch back from their prior game where they lost to the Suns on the road.

Now Steph Curry and the Warriors look to keep up that momentum at home when they host San Antonio. In the win last night he was much more efficient from the arc, scoring 23 points. He didn't have to play much of the fourth quarter either, as the game was well in hand. If he can be that efficient, the Warriors have more than a good chance at winning this game.

The Spurs are no slouch though. Sure, they may not be where we've seen them for much of the last two decades, but they have won their last three games. They weren't pushovers either, as they beat the Wizards and Celtics. They only lost to the Suns by four points a week ago. Their record might not reflect it, but any team coached by Gregg Popovich will have fight and can make it tough for any opponent.

