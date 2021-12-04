How to Watch Spurs at Warriors

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Golden State Warriors look to end the San Antonio Spurs three-game winning streak.
    Author:

    The Warriors took back the league's best record in dominant fashion Saturday night. They ended the Phoenix Suns' 18-game win streak, winning 118-96. It was a good punch back from their prior game where they lost to the Suns on the road.

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Live stream San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Now Steph Curry and the Warriors look to keep up that momentum at home when they host San Antonio. In the win last night he was much more efficient from the arc, scoring 23 points. He didn't have to play much of the fourth quarter either, as the game was well in hand. If he can be that efficient, the Warriors have more than a good chance at winning this game. 

    The Spurs are no slouch though. Sure, they may not be where we've seen them for much of the last two decades, but they have won their last three games. They weren't pushovers either, as they beat the Wizards and Celtics. They only lost to the Suns by four points a week ago. Their record might not reflect it, but any team coached by Gregg Popovich will have fight and can make it tough for any opponent. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
