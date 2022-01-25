How to Watch Spurs at Rockets

The San Antonio Spurs are only three games ahead of the Houston Rockets in the Southwest Division entering Tuesday.

There is no way entering the season the Spurs (17-30) thought that they would have the third worst record in the Western Conference through 47 games and be less than a handful of games ahead of the Rockets (14-33). With a win tonight, Houston would be out of last place in the conference for the first time all season.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Houston won 128-124 in the last game between these two teams earlier this month behind Eric Gordon's second 30+ point game of the season.

In the only other game the rivals played this season, Houston snuck one out in the end. The fourth quarter started with Houston up by just one point (91-90), then in typical San Antonio fashion this season, it could not win in a close game.

Houston was also led by Christian Wood’s 23 points and 11 rebounds in the last game, with a total of five Rockets players in double-figures. The offense had balance and structure, while San Antonio lived on every play that potential All-Star Dejounte Murray could make.

Murray finished with 32 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and three steals on 12-for-26 shooting. The rest of the starters combined for 39 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists and four steals.

Bryn Forbes came off the bench hitting threes (6-for-11) and finished with 21 points.

This season Murray has been an All-Star quality engine, but there has been limited playmaking around him, which has resulted in a season that might already be lost for San Antonio and its worst since Gregg Popovich took the reins full time in 1997.

