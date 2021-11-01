How to Watch Spurs at Pacers

The Spurs and Pacers have had tough losses through the early season, but both teams feature scrappy rosters entering Monday's matchup.

It has been a strange start to the season for both the Spurs (2-4) and the Pacers (1-6). They both are playing really good overall basketball, competing in every game and yet find themselves near or at the bottom of the standings in their respective conferences. Something has to give, as teams this good and playing this hard cannot keep losing at this pace.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers today:

Game Date: Nov. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

The Spurs beat the Bucks in a much-needed win after starting the season 1-4 with tough, close losses:

This season has just been bonkers for the Spurs through six games. They won their last game with the Bucks, but before that, they were 1-4, on a four-game losing streak with all games being decided by 10 points or less.

They have the 13th-best net rating (plus-1.6) and despite that, are two games under .500 still.

Almost every statistical measure has the Spurs as a middle-of-the-pack team or better, yet they are two games under .500. The simplistic answer to why is that down the stretch the Spurs had Dejounte Murray (17.8 points), Keldon Johnson (15.8), Derrick White (13.2) and Jakob Poeltl (14.3) closing games and the other teams had Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Luka Doncic to close games.

For the Pacers, it is even more perplexing.

The team states don’t love them (21st in Net Rating, minus-4.0), but six of their seven games have been decided by 11 points or less.

T.J. Warren (Foot) is still out, Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) is questionable and Jeremy Lamb (hamstring) is also questionable.

