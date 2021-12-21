How to Watch Spurs vs. Clippers

Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    San Antonio and Los Angeles both lost their last outings. They are games both would rather forget and want to turn things around on Monday.
    Author:

    The season of tough losses continues for the San Antonio Spurs (11-18) as they dropped another game by seven points or less and try to rebound against the Los Angeles Clippers (16-14), who are keeping their heads above water without Kawhi Leonard. It has been an exemplary coaching job by Tyronn Lue and one of the best seasons of Paul George’s career.

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

    Live Stream San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Clippers were on the wrong side of a buzzer-beater against the Thunder and look to rebound tonight.

    These teams have only met one time this season, with the Clippers coming out ahead 116-92 in a one-sided game. That was just over a month ago. George went off for 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals, shooting 12-for-13 from the free throw line.

    The Clippers have been a scrappy team all season with the No. 6 overall defense and an up-and-down offense that meets their opponent halfway.

    In that first game, Dejounte Murray had another awesome night with 26 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and three steals (12-for-20 from the field), continuing his career-season.

    Tonight the Clippers will be without George (elbow), Marcus Morris (health and safety) and Serge Ibaka (personal). For the Spurs, they are still without Zach Collins (ankle) and Doug McDermott (tooth).

    With a loss, the Spurs, who have nine losses by 10 points or less, could fall behind the Rockets in the standings. Houston started the season with a 1-16 record.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Clippers

    26 seconds ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) shoots over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is stopped by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers safety Henry Black (41) defends during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates a touchdown pass with the offensive line during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) steps back to shot the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Jazz

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy