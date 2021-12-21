How to Watch Spurs vs. Clippers

San Antonio and Los Angeles both lost their last outings. They are games both would rather forget and want to turn things around on Monday.

The season of tough losses continues for the San Antonio Spurs (11-18) as they dropped another game by seven points or less and try to rebound against the Los Angeles Clippers (16-14), who are keeping their heads above water without Kawhi Leonard. It has been an exemplary coaching job by Tyronn Lue and one of the best seasons of Paul George’s career.

The Clippers were on the wrong side of a buzzer-beater against the Thunder and look to rebound tonight.

These teams have only met one time this season, with the Clippers coming out ahead 116-92 in a one-sided game. That was just over a month ago. George went off for 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals, shooting 12-for-13 from the free throw line.

The Clippers have been a scrappy team all season with the No. 6 overall defense and an up-and-down offense that meets their opponent halfway.

In that first game, Dejounte Murray had another awesome night with 26 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and three steals (12-for-20 from the field), continuing his career-season.

Tonight the Clippers will be without George (elbow), Marcus Morris (health and safety) and Serge Ibaka (personal). For the Spurs, they are still without Zach Collins (ankle) and Doug McDermott (tooth).

With a loss, the Spurs, who have nine losses by 10 points or less, could fall behind the Rockets in the standings. Houston started the season with a 1-16 record.

