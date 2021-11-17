How to Watch Spurs at Clippers

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Before their last loss, the Clippers have found a groove winning seven in a row behind MVP candidate Paul George.
    The San Antonio Spurs (4-9) are looking to try and build some momentum against the Los Angeles Clippers (8-5), who just had a seven-game winning streak snapped and are looking to pick things back up tonight.

    Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Watch San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Clippers and Spurs are both coming off losses, with the Clippers losing a tough game to the Bulls:

    During the Clippers seven-game winning streak, George showed exactly why he is, and always has been, one of the best wings in the league. George averaged 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.0 steals plus blocks on 44-37-90 splits.

    He has been terrific all season for the Clippers as they try to put together a playoff roster around George and without All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard.

    The Clippers will be without Leonard (Knee) of course, with Serge Ibaka (Undisclosed), Marcus Morris (Knee) and rookie Keon Johnson (Ankle) all listed as Day-to-Day. All three did not play Sunday against the Bulls.

    For the Spurs, they continue to be without Zach Collins (Ankle) and also be without Jacob Poeltl (Health and Safety) tonight.

    The Spurs kicked off the season with a monster win over the Magic, then went 1-6 with five of the six losses by 10 points or less.

    Since then they have gotten into a better rhythm winning two of their last five. The best-kept secret in the NBA is playing in San Antonio as Dejounte Murray who is having a career year putting up 18.4 points, 8.0 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals plus blocks per game. The one crack in his game is even filling in as his shooting splits are 45-33-69 on the season.

    Murray is leading a scrappy Spurs team that is always going to compete and give teams a competitive 48 minutes, but they haven’t learned how to close games out yet as a young team.

    Oct 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) tries to shoot over LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) during the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
