Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Sunday afternoon, the Spurs will hit the road to take on the Lakers in an intriguing matchup.
    Author:

    One of the most intriguing matchups of the NBA Saturday slate will come when the Spurs hit the road to take on the Lakers.

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14th, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Live stream the San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Spurs have struggled to get things going with their young roster. They are just 4-8 coming into this matchup. In their last outing, the Spurs fell to the Mavericks 123-109 with Devin Vassell leading the way in scoring with 20 points.

    On the other side of the court, the Lakers have struggled to begin the season as well. They are just 7-6 on the season, and LeBron James has missed quite a bit of time due to injury already. Los Angeles is fresh off of a rough 107-83 blowout loss against the Timberwolves that saw Anthony Davis score 20 points and grab eight rebounds.

    Earlier this season, the Spurs and Lakers faced off with Los Angeles winning 125-121 in overtime. 

    This should be a very entertaining matchup as well. Fans should make sure to tune in.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17153008
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Lakers

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers small forward Norman Powell (right) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Sterling Brown (0) blocks the shot by San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa at Northern Iowa in Women's College Basketball

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_15847635
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas at Stanford in Women's College Basketball

    34 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in Women's College Volleyball

    34 minutes ago
    Minnesota Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch UCLA at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball

    34 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington at California in Women's College Volleyball

    34 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Ireland

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy