How to Watch Spurs at Lakers

On Sunday afternoon, the Spurs will hit the road to take on the Lakers in an intriguing matchup.

One of the most intriguing matchups of the NBA Saturday slate will come when the Spurs hit the road to take on the Lakers.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 14th, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

So far this season, the Spurs have struggled to get things going with their young roster. They are just 4-8 coming into this matchup. In their last outing, the Spurs fell to the Mavericks 123-109 with Devin Vassell leading the way in scoring with 20 points.

On the other side of the court, the Lakers have struggled to begin the season as well. They are just 7-6 on the season, and LeBron James has missed quite a bit of time due to injury already. Los Angeles is fresh off of a rough 107-83 blowout loss against the Timberwolves that saw Anthony Davis score 20 points and grab eight rebounds.

Earlier this season, the Spurs and Lakers faced off with Los Angeles winning 125-121 in overtime.

This should be a very entertaining matchup as well. Fans should make sure to tune in.

