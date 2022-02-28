How to Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
If they are both healthy, there are not many matchups more exciting than All-Stars Dejounte Murray and Ja Morant on the court going head-to-head. This season Murray and the Spurs (24-37) have not had a ton of success in the win column, but are not as bad as their record indicates. Morant has his Grizzlies (42-20) in the hunt for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference as one of the most fun, exciting and competitive teams in the NBA.
Memphis got 41 points from Ja Morant in a 118-110 win over San Antonio a month ago in a competitive, fun game.
They are a complete and dynamic team averaging 113.8 points per game (No. 2 in the NBA) and giving up 109.1 points to opponents (No. 14).
However, since game 20 this season, Memphis is averaging 115.7 PPG and giving up 105.9 points to opponents for a +9.6 point differential.
Today, that would be good for the No. 1 offense, the No. 6 defense and the No. 1 point differential.
This Memphis team is for real and Morant is a genuine breakout player and MVP candidate. At worst the team is looking at a home playoff series for one round and an All-NBA selection for Morant.
