How to Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

If they are both healthy, there are not many matchups more exciting than All-Stars Dejounte Murray and Ja Morant on the court going head-to-head. This season Murray and the Spurs (24-37) have not had a ton of success in the win column, but are not as bad as their record indicates. Morant has his Grizzlies (42-20) in the hunt for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference as one of the most fun, exciting and competitive teams in the NBA.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live Stream San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Memphis got 41 points from Ja Morant in a 118-110 win over San Antonio a month ago in a competitive, fun game.

They are a complete and dynamic team averaging 113.8 points per game (No. 2 in the NBA) and giving up 109.1 points to opponents (No. 14).

However, since game 20 this season, Memphis is averaging 115.7 PPG and giving up 105.9 points to opponents for a +9.6 point differential.

Today, that would be good for the No. 1 offense, the No. 6 defense and the No. 1 point differential.

This Memphis team is for real and Morant is a genuine breakout player and MVP candidate. At worst the team is looking at a home playoff series for one round and an All-NBA selection for Morant.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
