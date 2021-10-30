How to Watch Spurs at Bucks

The rebuilding Spurs head to Milwaukee on Saturday night to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning champion Bucks.

The Bucks (3–2) started the season with a big win against the Nets but since then have been hobbled by injuries and have gone 2–2 without two of their starters. They will take on the Spurs (1–4) on Saturday.

San Antonio sits near the bottom of the Western Conference.

These two teams have already played once, with the Bucks taking the 121–111 win last Saturday in San Antonio.

So far this season, the Spurs are averaging 110.0 points per game (15th in the league) and 109.8 points allowed per game (18th).

While the Spurs do not have a superstar to lead their team, their stable of young athletic players is producing despite their string of losses. They have seven players averaging between 11.0 and 16.8 points per game.

When the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday on the court together, they are a team that can crush their opponents. Once they get healthy, they will get rolling again.

