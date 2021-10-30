How to Watch Spurs at Bucks

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The rebuilding Spurs head to Milwaukee on Saturday night to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning champion Bucks.
    Author:

    The Bucks (3–2) started the season with a big win against the Nets but since then have been hobbled by injuries and have gone 2–2 without two of their starters. They will take on the Spurs (1–4) on Saturday.

    San Antonio sits near the bottom of the Western Conference.

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Milwaukee Bucks today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    Watch San Antonio Spurs at Milwaukee Bucks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    These two teams have already played once, with the Bucks taking the 121–111 win last Saturday in San Antonio.

    So far this season, the Spurs are averaging 110.0 points per game (15th in the league) and 109.8 points allowed per game (18th).

    While the Spurs do not have a superstar to lead their team, their stable of young athletic players is producing despite their string of losses. They have seven players averaging between 11.0 and 16.8 points per game.

    When the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday on the court together, they are a team that can crush their opponents. Once they get healthy, they will get rolling again. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17054243
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 4: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17028209
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Grizzlies

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17041116
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Bucks

    1 minute ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17047274
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Bulls

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17047651
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Blues

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_17044780
    MLS

    How to Watch Columbus Crew SC at D.C. United

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_15113068
    USL Championship Soccer

    How to Watch Louisville City FC at Birmingham Legion FC

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy