How to Watch Spurs at Timberwolves

    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Spurs are set to travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves.
    On Thursday night, fans will have a few NBA games that they should keep a close eye on. One of those matchups will come between the Spurs and Timberwolves in Minnesota.

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18th, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

    Live stream the San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Spurs have gone 4-10, but they have been competitive. They are full of young talent and Gregg Popovich leading the way gives them a chance. In their last game, they lost to the Clippers by a final score of 106-92.

    On the other side of the court, the Timberwolves are 5-9 coming into this matchup. In their last game, Minnesota ended up beating the Kings by a final score of 107-97. They were led by second-year rising star Anthony Edwards with 26 points and five rebounds.

    Both of these teams are in need of a big win. They both have the talent necessary to win but have not put everything together just yet. This should be a very intriguing and entertaining game to watch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

