How to Watch Spurs at Timberwolves

The Spurs are set to travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves.

On Thursday night, fans will have a few NBA games that they should keep a close eye on. One of those matchups will come between the Spurs and Timberwolves in Minnesota.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Nov. 18th, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

So far this season, the Spurs have gone 4-10, but they have been competitive. They are full of young talent and Gregg Popovich leading the way gives them a chance. In their last game, they lost to the Clippers by a final score of 106-92.

On the other side of the court, the Timberwolves are 5-9 coming into this matchup. In their last game, Minnesota ended up beating the Kings by a final score of 107-97. They were led by second-year rising star Anthony Edwards with 26 points and five rebounds.

Both of these teams are in need of a big win. They both have the talent necessary to win but have not put everything together just yet. This should be a very intriguing and entertaining game to watch.

