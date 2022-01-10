How to Watch Spurs at Knicks

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Spurs will look to snap a two-game losing streak Monday against a struggling Knicks team.

This has not been a banner season for either the Spurs (15–24), who have had more than their share of narrow losses this season, or for the Knicks (19–21), who have not been able to replicate their magic from last season. They will face off Monday in New York looking to get back on track.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live Stream San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Knicks edged the Spurs in their only other meeting so far this season behind RJ Barrett’s 32 points.

Last season, the Knicks lost in the playoffs to the sharpshooting Hawks, who made 39.8% of their three-point attempts against New York. This season, teams are making 34.8% of their three-point attempts against New York, better than last season, but that does not explain their fall to last place in the Atlantic Division.

The Knicks have the sixth-best scoring defense in the NBA (105.2 points allowed per game).

On the other side, the Spurs have shifted to being a more offensive team. They have the No. 9 scoring offense (110.9 points per game), led by Dejuonte Murray. This season the Spurs are No. 1 in the NBA in team assists (28.2 per game) with Murray putting up a career year of 18.3 points, 9.0 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

