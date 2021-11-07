How to Watch Spurs at Thunder

After a long road trip, the Thunder are back at home for a matchup against the Spurs on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, the Thunder (2–6) will host the Spurs (3–6) in Oklahoma City. Both the Spurs and Thunder are coming off wins, meaning their confidence and momentum should be high.

For two teams that don’t project to make the playoffs this season, it should be an opportunity for young players to step up and shine.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder:

Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma City has struggled this season, pulling off just two wins through their first eight games. The Thunder are in a rebuilding phase but have found their backcourt of the future in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

Gilgeous-Alexander is on the verge of becoming an NBA All-Star, averaging 23.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Giddey, a 19-year-old rookie, has gotten his career off to a hot start with averages of 10.5 points, 6.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs have been slightly better on the road (2–3) than at home (1–3) this season. Against the rebuilding Thunder, they’ll have a good chance to bring their road record to .500 on the season.

Dejounte Murray has been one of the most underrated players in the NBA to this point in the season, averaging 18.4 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per contest for San Antonio. Rising star Kelson Johnson has also looked great for the Spurs, producing 15.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.

The Thunder have won two of their last four games, with both victories coming over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Regional restrictions may apply.