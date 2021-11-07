How to Watch Spurs at Thunder

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After a long road trip, the Thunder are back at home for a matchup against the Spurs on Sunday.
    Author:

    On Sunday evening, the Thunder (2–6) will host the Spurs (3–6) in Oklahoma City. Both the Spurs and Thunder are coming off wins, meaning their confidence and momentum should be high.

    For two teams that don’t project to make the playoffs this season, it should be an opportunity for young players to step up and shine.

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder:

    Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oklahoma City has struggled this season, pulling off just two wins through their first eight games. The Thunder are in a rebuilding phase but have found their backcourt of the future in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

    Gilgeous-Alexander is on the verge of becoming an NBA All-Star, averaging 23.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Giddey, a 19-year-old rookie, has gotten his career off to a hot start with averages of 10.5 points, 6.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

    The Spurs have been slightly better on the road (2–3) than at home (1–3) this season. Against the rebuilding Thunder, they’ll have a good chance to bring their road record to .500 on the season.

    Dejounte Murray has been one of the most underrated players in the NBA to this point in the season, averaging 18.4 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per contest for San Antonio. Rising star Kelson Johnson has also looked great for the Spurs, producing 15.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.

    The Thunder have won two of their last four games, with both victories coming over the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17102983
    NHL

    How to Watch Predators at Blackhawks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17095399
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Thunder

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) prepares to shoot the ball between Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4), Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) and Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy